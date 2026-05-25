SAC Postgame Notes 5.24 vs. SUG

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sugar Land (22-29) 12 @ Sacramento (29-20) 3

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped today's game, 3-12, settling for 4-2 on the series...the Cats are 1-2 when allowing double-digit runs to their opponent...are now 8-5 in day games, 19-12 against right-handed starters, 6-11 when their opponent scores first, and 4-2 in themed jerseys...Sac allowed seven runs in the seventh inning, marking a new single-frame season high.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter and was dealt his first loss of the season...allowed five runs (4 earned) on seven hits, with one walk and a Triple-A career-high-tying six strikeouts...picked off Riley Unroe at first, the second pickoff of his Triple-A career (also, September 27, 2025).

Buddy Kennedy (1-for-3) knocked his team-leading seventh home run of the season, a 373-foot, solo shot to left field...was his second time homering in back-to-back games (also, May 7-8 vs. Reno)...he is the only River Cat to do so this season...his 17 extra-base-hits since April 19 are T-3rd most in the PCL and T-7th most in Triple-A...since that date, he is batting .343 (37-for-108) with nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 17 walks, a .639 slugging percentage and a 1.089 OPS in 28 games...his six home runs since May 6 are most in the PCL...was also his team-leading 18th multi-hit game.

Turner Hill went 2-for-3, with an RBI double...was his 11th multi-hit game...he is batting .381 (16-for-42) with five doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, 13 walks, five stolen bases, a .507 on-base percentage and a 1.016 OPS in 20 games at home this season between Richmond and Sacramento.

Grant McCray went 1-for-4 with a two-out double in the sixth...has now hit safely in five-straight games...he is batting .500 (8-for-16) with four doubles, three RBI, four walks, one stolen base, a .619 on-base percentage and a 1.369 OPS in that span.

SPACE COWBOYS NOTES

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys won today's game, 12-3, tying their season high in runs (also 12, April 17 at Salt Lake)...nine was their largest margin of victory this season...they are now 13-17 on the road, 8-10 against left-handed starters, and 9-6 in day games.

Brandon McPherson was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on four hits (1 HR) with two walks and four strikeouts in a season-high-tying 4.2 innings of work (also, May 1 with Corpus Christi).Collin Price (1-for-4) knocked his eighth home run of the season, a 410-foot, two-run shot to left center field...he is batting .202 (19-for-94) with three doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBI, 17 walks, three stolen bases, a .457 slugging percentage and a .793 OPS in 26 road games.

Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-4, his sixth multi-hit game of the season and first since May 5...he is hitting .412 (7-for-17) in four day games, with one double, three home runs, nine RBI, a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.389 OPS.

Kellen Strahm went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in the fourth...marked his second three-bagger of the season (also, May 1)...in 14 day games, he is batting .240 (12-for-50) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBI, seven walks, four stolen bases, a .33 on-base percentage and an .813 OPS.

Rhylan Thomas went 2-for-4, his 14th multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .412 (7-for-17) with three RBI and an .812 OPS over his last five games since May 20.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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