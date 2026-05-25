Tacoma Drops Series Finale at Salt Lake 12-8

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-28) erased a five-run deficit on Sunday afternoon, but could not close out the game as the Salt Lake Bees (25-25) won the series finale 12-8 at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Rainiers scored six of their eight runs in the sixth inning, sending 11 hitters to the plate in the frame. Jakson Reetz tied his career-high with three hits, while Ryan Bliss and Alejo Lopez each contributed with multi-hit efforts in the loss.

The Bees scored the game's first runs in the bottom of the second inning. Trey Mancini hit a one-out double off the left field wall and scored on a Yolmer Sánchez single to center field to put Salt Lake up 1-0. Bryce Teodosio followed with a walk to put runners at first and second base. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position and both scored when Austin Wynns (1) hit a three-run home run to left field to give the Bees a 4-0 lead.

Salt Lake added on in the bottom of the third inning. Denzer Guzman led off with a double to right field and scored on a Sánchez double two batters later to make it 5-0.

Tacoma broke through in the top of the fourth inning when Jakson Reetz (2) clubbed a solo home run to left field, getting the Rainiers on the board at 5-1.

Tacoma exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead. After Victor Labrada worked a leadoff walk, Reetz doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Carson Taylor drove them in with a single into right field to make it 5-3. Taylor advanced to second on a groundout and scored on an Alejo Lopez double off the top of the left-center field wall to make it a one-run game at 5-4. Lopez advanced to third base on a wild pitch while Leo Rivas worked a walk to put runners on the corners for Ryan Bliss. Bliss punched a single through the right side to drive in Lopez and tie the game at five. Brock Rodden kept Tacoma rolling with a double down the first base line to drive in Rivas and give the Rainiers their first lead of the game, 6-5. With two in scoring position, Labrada hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Bliss, Tacoma's sixth run of the inning, taking a 7-5 lead.

The Bees tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, scoring a pair of runs. Christian Moore hit a leadoff single, advancing to third on a Josh Lowe single. Nick Madrigal lined out to right field, but deep enough that Moore scored on the play, getting the Bees within 7-6. Guzman singled, pushing Lowe to third base. Mancini grounded out softly to the pitcher Zulueta, as Lowe broke for the plate on the play, knotting the game at seven.

Salt Lake took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Wynns hit a one-out single and Lowe hit a two-out double to put the Bees on top 8-7.

In the top of the eighth inning, Colin Davis hit a one-out single to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He advanced to second base on a deep fly out from Victor Labrada. With two outs, Reetz reached on a throwing error by the second baseman that also allowed Davis to score, leveling the score at eight.

Salt Lake rebounded with four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Guzman hit a leadoff double and scored as Mancini (4) hit a two-run home run to put the Bees on top 10-8. After Sánchez walked, Teodosio (1) homered to left field, padding the Bees lead at 12-8.

In the top of the ninth, the Rainiers got a leadoff walk from Lopez, but that was all as they fell 12-8.

Tacoma returns home to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, May 26, for a six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Ryan Bliss doubled in the first inning on Sunday, Tacoma's 18th consecutive game with a double, the second-longest streak in the Pacific Coast League this season...the double was Bliss' eighth of May, tied for the third-most in the league and tied for the most in a single month in his career, matching the eight doubles he hit in April of 2023 with Double-A Amarillo.

C Jakson Reetz tied his career-high by going 3-for-5 on Sunday, the 30th three-hit game of his career....it's his first game with multiple extra-base hits since July 11, 2025, and his first game with a double and a home run in the same game June 27, 2024, with Sacramento...Reetz's three-hit game was the 18th multi-hit game by Tacoma catchers (position played during game), the most in the PCL.

OF Colin Davis extended his hitting and run scored streaks to nine games with a 1-for-4 effort on Sunday...over the nine-game span, Davis is hitting .429 (15x35) with four home runs, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored...it's the longest run scored streak by a Rainiers hitter since Samad Taylor did so in 10 straight from August 28-September 7, 2025.

INF Carson Taylor went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and walks on Sunday, boosting his batting average in May to .327 and his on-base percentage in May to .468, the fourth-best in the PCL this month...Taylor's 1.4 walks per strikeout in May is the ninth-best in the PCL (13BB/9K).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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