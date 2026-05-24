Isotopes Rally in Ninth, Then Fall in Walk-Off Fashion, 6-5

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - Trailing 4-1 heading into the ninth inning, the Isotopes mounted their second epic rally of the series - scoring four runs to take the lead courtesy of RBI hits from Kyle McCann, José Cordova and Adael Amador and a Nic Kent sacrifice fly, but Las Vegas had the final answer in the bottom half. Cade Marlowe delivered a two-out, two-strike RBI single to tie it. Tommy White then hit a ground ball to third where Nic Kent made a diving stop, but threw errantly to first, allowing Marlowe to score the winning run and give the Aviators a 6-5 win.

With the loss, Albuquerque settled for a split of the six-game series. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner started for Albuquerque as part of a rehab assignment and worked 5.0 innings of one-run ball.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes suffered their third walk-off defeat of the season (others: April 10 at El Paso, May 9 at Sugar Land). It was their 12th walk-off loss in Las Vegas all time (last: Aug. 3, 2024 - Jordan Diaz double).

- Charlie Condon extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games with a double. He is 9-for-28 with four doubles, a homer and two RBI during the stretch. Five of Condon's 15 extra-base hits for the season came in this series.

- Cole Carrigg was 0-for-2, just the fifth time in 45 games started he did not record at least one hit. He has at least one knock in 27 of his last 29 games with a plate appearance, slashing .405/.474/.629 with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 26 RBI and 16 steals during the stretch.

- Despite dropping Sunday's contest, the Isotopes had their first non-losing series in Las Vegas since Aug. 15-18, 2019, when they split a four-game set. Albuquerque has never won a series at Las Vegas Ballpark (opened in 2019), going 16-30. The last series victory for the Isotopes in the all-time matchups came from July 13-16, 2017, taking three of four from the 51s at Cashman Field.

- Albuquerque's season-high seven-game streak with at least one home run came to an end, as they did not go deep for the first time since May 15 vs. Oklahoma City.

- The Isotopes struck out 11 times on Sunday, their eighth instance with double-digit punchouts over the last 18 contests, after doing so just twice in their previous 19 games.

- Albuquerque dropped to 7-7 in one-run games, including 3-3 on the road.

On Deck: The Isotopes will be off on Memorial Day, then open a six-game home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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