Isotopes Announce Specialty Nachos for Nacho Average Wednesday on May 27

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







In anticipation of Nacho Average Wednesday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park next Wednesday, May 27, Isotopes Executive Chef Jim Griego has created three specialty nachos for the evening.

The evening's specialty nachos are below:

Borracho Nachos (available at Pecos River by section 103): Golden tortilla chips piled high with hearty Borracho-style pinto beans simmered with beer, sliced hot dogs, fire-roasted green chile, and savory onions. Finished with a generous drizzle of warm nacho cheese and green onion for a bold, ballpark-style bite packed with smoky flavor in every chip.

Banana Foster Nachos (available at the Banana Foster cart by section 101): Flaky triangle butter cookies layered with warm caramelized bananas in a rich glaze made with dark rum, butter, and brown sugar. Finished with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and crunchy candied walnuts for a sweet, buttery dessert loaded with that classic banana foster flavor in every bite.

Irish Nachos (available at Batter's Up by section 108): Crispy golden waffle fries stacked high with tender corned beef, roasted green chile, and creamy Hatch Chile queso. Combining bold Southwestern flavor and savory pub-style comfort, this loaded twist on classic nachos delivers the perfect balance of smoky, cheesy, and spicy in every bite.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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