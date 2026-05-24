Isotopes Belt Six Homers in 13-11 Win over Aviators

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, LV - The Isotopes plated 12 runs over the first five frames of the contest-including five in the fifth-and belted a season-high six home runs while TJ Shook tossed 1.2 scoreless innings to tally his sixth save of the season to secure a 13-11 win Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the win, Albuquerque has won three of its last four games after the club's five-game losing skid.

-Albuquerque earned at least its first split in Las Vegas since August 15-18, 2019 (2-2). With a triumph Sunday, the club will claim its first series victory in Sin City since July 13-16, 2017 (3-1).

-Jose Cordova stole home in the fifth inning after a catcher pick-off at second base, the 17th all-time steal of home for the Isotopes and first against Las Vegas. Nine of the 17 steals of home have occurred since September 1, 2024.

-The Isotopes belted a season-high six homers, the most in a contest since May 25, 2025, Reno (seven).

-Albuquerque's 13 runs scored are the most in a contest since plating 19 on May 2 vs. El Paso.

-Cole Carrigg went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and RBI, his team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the season. It's also his sixth contest of the year with at least three hits (last: May 2 vs. El Paso, four). Has a hit in 27 of his last 28 games, slashing .412/.473/.640 with eight doubles, three triples, four homers and 26 RBI.

-Charlie Condon went 2-for-5 with his fifth homer of the season and an RBI. It was his first homer since April 12 at El Paso (31 games). Extended his modest hit streak to six games, slashing .320/.370/.560 with three doubles, one homer and two RBI. Four of his 14 extra-base hits have come this week in Las Vegas. Recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

-Vimael Machin collected two knocks, including his seventh homer of the season, and an RBI. Five of his seven homers have come since May 8 (12 games). Over his last four games, is 7-for-17 with one double, two homers and three RBI. Tallied his 15th multi-hit contest of the year and eighth in May.

-Andrew Knizner registered three hits, three RBI and two homers-the fifth two-dinger game of his career (last: with St. Louis on July 27, 2023, vs. Chicago, N.L.). His three hits are a season-high while his three RBI tied a season-high (twice: May 19 at Las Vegas and April 8 at El Paso. Is 8-for-21 with five doubles, two homers and seven RBI in the series.

-Nic Kent recorded a season-high three hits, including his fourth homer of the year. All four of his homers have come in his last six games. Seven of his 15 RBI on the year have occurred in the last four games. Ten of his 14 hits on the year have gone for extra bases (five doubles, one triple and four homers).

-Aviators' starter Joey Estes allowed 11 runs over 4.1 innings, the 10th time since 2005 an opposing starter surrendered 11-plus in a contest (last: July 10, 2024, vs Tacoma, Casey Lawrence, 11 runs).

-It's also the 26th time in Isotopes history the club has scored seven-plus runs off an opposing starter in back-to-back games (last: April 16-17, 2022, vs. Tacoma; Darren McCaughen and Nick Margevicius). -The Isotopes belted five homers off Aviators starter Joey Estes, the fifth time the Isotopes have hit five dingers off a hurler (last: April 28, 2022, vs. Sacramento, Michael Plassmeyer).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark. Neither team has announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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