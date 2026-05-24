Comets Held Silent Until the 9th in 2-1 Heartbreaker

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets were held scoreless through eight innings in a 2-1 loss to the Reno Aces Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reno (24-26) quickly took the lead on the first pitch of the game when Kristian Robinson hit a leadoff homer out to center field for a 1-0 Aces advantage. The Aces doubled their lead in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Anderdson Rojas. In the ninth inning, James Tibbs III doubled with one out for OKC (27-22) and scored the Comets' lone run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Jack Suwinski.

Of Note:

- The Comets have lost back-to-back games following a seven-game winning streak. These are the first consecutive losses for Oklahoma City since May 12-13 in Albuquerque...Oklahoma City leads the series against the Aces, 3-2.

-Tyler Fitzgerald picked up a hit to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games. During the stretch, he is 16-for-40 with 17 RBI and 11 runs scored. He is now one-game shy of equaling Ryan Fitzgerald's team-high 12-game hitting streak from May 1-17.

-Zach Ehrhard went 1-for-2 with a double, walk and run scored. He has hit safely in seven consecutive games, going 9-for-20 with eight RBI and seven runs. Ehrhard has also reached base in a season-best 15 consecutive games.

-James Tibbs III went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Over his last nine games, he is 14-for-31 (.452) with three doubles, one triple, eight RBI, 13 runs and 11 walks.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and played all nine innings. He was held without a hit, going 0-for-4 to snap his four-game hitting streak. Over his 12 games with OKC, Hernández is 9-for-42 with three extra-base hits, five walks and eight runs scored. He is eligible to be reinstated from the Dodgers' 60-day IL as soon as Sunday.

-After scoring six or more runs in eight consecutive games and in 16 of the previous 18 games, the Comets were limited to one run...Saturday marked the fifth time this season the Comets' offense was held to one run.

-The Aces were held scoreless over the game's final five innings and held to two total runs, marking the third time this series Reno scored three runs or less and fourth time scoring four runs or less in OKC this week.

- Kristian Robinson's home run for Reno marked the first time there was a home run hit on the first pitch of a game in Oklahoma City since May 18, 2023 (Bligh Madris, Sugar Land).

Next Up: The Comets conclude their series against the Aces at 2:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sunday's game features pregame player autographs with select players and postgame kids run the bases. Prior to the game, participants from the Comets Rookie League will take part in a pregame parade on the field as part of Rookie League Night. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.