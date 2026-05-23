Six-Run Fifth Send Space Cowboys to Friday Night Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - An offensive explosion in the fifth inning helped propel the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-28) to a 7-6 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (28-19) on Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Facing RHP Logan Webb on Major League rehab, Sugar Land got an outstanding performance from their starter, LHP Josh Hendrickson (W, 3-1), who scattered six hits over 6.0 innings of work. Sugar Land gave their lefty the lead in the third when Tommy Sacco Jr. led off the frame with a single and Cavan Biggio earned a walk, putting a pair of runners on for Shay Whitcomb. The shortstop hit a bouncer back to the mound that Webb collected, but the two-time All-Star sailed the throw over second and into center, allowing Sacco to race around third and score, giving Sugar Land a 1-0 lead.

Hendrickson allowed his only run of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning on three-straight singles but got a strikeout and a flyout to strand the potential go-ahead run at third.

The Space Cowboys would take the lead for good in the top of the fifth inning. Daniel Johnson kick started the rally with a double off LHP Reiver Sanmartin (L, 0-1) and then escaped a run down and advanced to third on a fielder's choice by Sacco. Biggio roped a single to right, scoring Johnson to give Sugar Land the lead. A balk by Sanmartin moved both runners into scoring position and Shay Whitcomb added another run with a sharp single to right. CJ Alexander walked to load the bases and chase Sanmartin ahead of James Nelson, who reached on a fielder's choice with an error that plated another run. Kellen Strahm ripped a two-RBI single in the ensuing at bat to keep the rally rolling and a sacrifice fly from Rhylan Thomas widened the lead to 7-1 after five frames.

Given the lead, Hendrickson clamped down, retiring the final eight batters he faced to polish off his first quality start of the season. RHP Joey Mancini was tasked with the seventh and allowed a run in his one frame of work.

Sacramento rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth on three walks, a pair of singles, a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout, cutting the lead to just one with a man on first and two outs. RHP Jayden Murray (S, 3) came in and secured the four-out save, retiring all four batters he faced to clinch the Space Cowboys win.

NOTABLE:

- LHP Josh Hendrickson fired a quality start on Friday night, his first quality start of the season as he threw a season-best 6.0 innings. It was his longest outing in affiliated baseball since September 3, 2023 with Reading when he threw 6.0 innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits

- Hendrickson's quality starts was the fifth quality start of the season for Sugar Land and the first since RHP Jason Alexander turned in a quality start on April 12 vs. Tacoma.

- Cavan Biggio extended his on-base streak to 15 games, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and two walks. It was the sixth game this season in which Biggio has worked multiple walks and the fourth game in May. In the month of May, Biggio leads the Pacific Coast League in OPS (1.200) and slugging (.708) and is second in OBP (.492).

- Sugar Land's win on Friday night snapped a nine-game losing streak at Sutter Health Park and a 10-game losing streak against Sacramento that dated back to June 5, 2025.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series against the River Cats on Saturday night as RHP Ryan Weiss takes the hill opposite RHP Spence Bivens for an 8:37 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

Six-Run Fifth Send Space Cowboys to Friday Night Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

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