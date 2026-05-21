Big Fourth Inning Sinks Space Cowboys

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-27) dropped their second-straight game of the series against the Sacramento River Cats (27-18) on Wednesday night, falling 13-1 at Sutter Health Park.

Sacramento struck quickly in the opening inning, using a single followed by a two-run home run to take an early 2-0 lead over Sugar Land.

The River Cats broke the game open in the fourth inning with a seven-run outburst. Sacramento pieced together four singles, two doubles, a home run and a walk in the frame, extending their advantage to 9-0.

Sacramento continued to add on in the sixth, opening the inning with back-to-back doubles to push their lead to 10-0. Three more runs in the eighth stretched the score to 13-0.

Sugar Land broke through in the top of the ninth when Cavan Biggio launched his sixth home run of the season, putting the Space Cowboys on the board and cutting into the deficit at 13-1. The late rally attempt was short-lived, as the Space Cowboys dropped their second consecutive game.

NOTABLE:

- Cavan Biggio went 2-for-4 on Wednesday night with a home run extending his on-base streak to 13 games. Over that stretch, Biggio is 15-for-43 (.348) with two doubles, five home runs, 13 RBI, nine walks and five runs scored.

- Sugar Land flashed the leather on Wednesday night, turning two ground-ball double plays to increase its season total to 37, good for the third-highest mark in the Pacific Coast League behind only OKC (45) and El Paso (38).

- James Nelson continued to produce offensively on Wednesday night, going 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch. Nelson has now tallied a hit in 28 of his 33 appearances with Sugar Land this season.

The Space Cowboys look to bounce back in game three of the six-game series against Sacramento on Thursday night. Sugar Land will throw RHP Ethan Pecko while RHP Blade Tidwell will take the mound for the River Cats for an 8:45 pm CT. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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