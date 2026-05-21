Isotopes Plate Six in Ninth for Miraculous 6-5 Victory

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - The Isotopes trailed 5-0 through eight innings on Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark, having been stymied by Aviators starter Gage Jump, who tossed seven scoreless frames. However, in the ninth, everything changed in the blink of an eye.

With one out, Adael Amador singled, then Sterlin Thompson worked a walk. Charlie Condon and Vimael Machin followed with back-to-back RBI singles, cutting the Vegas lead to 5-2. Luis Morales was replaced on the hill by veteran hurler Wander Suero, who recorded the second out. Cole Carrigg then doubled in a run, keeping the game alive at 5-3. Nic Kent stepped to the plate and delivered one of the swings of the season for Albuquerque, a three-run blast over the wall in left for an improbable 6-5 Isotopes lead.

Kent's heroics weren't done for the evening, as TJ Shook recorded the first two outs in the bottom half before issuing a walk. Cade Marlowe then stung a line drive towards the middle, and Kent made a full-extension diving catch to secure the victory.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque had their biggest ninth-inning comeback since July 30, 2023, when they trailed Sacramento 16-11 going to the bottom of the ninth before scoring six runs to win 17-16. The largest such come-from-behind triumph in team history was June 20, 2005 at Memphis, when the Isotopes trailed 6-0 in the top of the ninth and scored six runs to tie (led by Chris Aguila grand slam) and plated a single tally in the 11th for a 7-6 victory.

- The Isotopes tied for their largest deficit overcome in a win this season (also: May 2 vs. El Paso, trailed 5-0, won 19-7).

- Kent connected on his second home run of the season, after also going deep on Sunday vs. Oklahoma City. Overall, eight of his 10 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

- Kent's homer was the fourth go-ahead or game-winning three-run blast in the ninth inning for the Isotopes when trailing since 2005. Others include Dallas McPherson (July 30, 2008 at Portland), Brian Mundell (April 14, 2019 at Tacoma) and Drew Romo (July 12, 2024 vs. Tacoma).

- Adael Amador was 2-for-4, his fifth multi-hit effort in his last nine games. Amador is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a homer and five RBI during the stretch.

- Sterlin Thompson was 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Thompson is slashing .438/.591/.688 with three doubles, three homers and 17 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, he has reached base in 21-straight contests for the Isotopes dating back to April 16.

Dating back to May 9, 2025, Thompson leads all qualifying batters in the PCL with a .337/.447/.563 slashline, playing in 127 games for Albuquerque during the span.

- Cole Carrigg was 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Carrigg has recorded at least one hit in 37 of 41 games in which he has received a plate appearance in 2026. He is slashing .373/.427/.657 with six doubles, two triples, three homers, 17 RBI and eight steals over 15 games in May.

- Machin tallied his 13th multi-hit game of the season, third on the team behind Carrigg (18) and Stevens (17).

- Shook recorded his fifth save of the campaign, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League along with Michael Fulmer (Sacramento) and Ethan Routzahn (El Paso).

- Albuquerque improved to 7-6 in contests decided by one run, including 3-2 on the road.

- The Isotopes ended their five-game losing streak, which had been their longest since Aug. 3-7, 2025 (also five games).

- Gage Jump became the sixth Las Vegas pitcher (51s/Aviators) to complete an outing with at least 7.0 scoreless innings against Albuquerque. All six have taken place in Nevada (others: Luis Perez, May 10, 2011 - 8.0 IP; Noah Syndergaard, April 27, 2015 - 7.0 IP; Tyler Pill, April 30, 2017 - 7.0 IP; Chris Flexen, May 14, 2018 - 7.0 IP; Paul Blackburn - 7.0 IP). Additionally, it was the first time an opposing hurler tossed seven shutout frames since Round Rock's Trey Supak on Sept. 3, 2025.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators continue their series with game three on Thursday evening. Albuquerque's starter is to be determined, and right-hander Kade Morris is slated to take the bump for Las Vegas. First pitch is set for 8:05 pm MT (7:05 PT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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