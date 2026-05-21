Comets Withstand Reno Rally

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets took an early lead then held off a late rally by the Reno Aces to secure their sixth straight win, 6-4, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City put together a three-run first inning with two outs on back-to-back RBI singles from Jack Suwinski and Ryan Fitzgerald. A Reno throwing error following Fitzgerald's single allowed another OKC run to score for a 3-0 advantage. The Comets (26-20) brought in a run on a fielder's choice in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Reno plated a run in the fourth inning and the Comets later got the run back in the sixth inning on a RBI groundout by Chuckie Robinson. Reno (22-25) put up three runs in the eighth inning, fueled by four wild pitches by OKC, a RBI double and a fielder's choice coupled with a Comets fielding error. Entering the game with two runners on and one out in the eighth inning, Comets pitcher Chayce McDermott issued a walk, then struck out the final two batters he faced to hold the lead. Oklahoma City received some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer off the bat of Noah Miller. McDermott came back out for a clean ninth inning to complete the five-out save.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won the first two games of the series against Reno, taking a 2-0 series lead for the first time since April 21-22 against Tacoma...The Comets' six-game winning streak marks the team's longest since putting together six straight victories on the road July 18-24, 2025 in Sacramento and Reno...OKC also improved to 13-4 since April 30.

-Noah Miller homered to extend his hitting streak to a season-best nine games, finishing 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk. He is 14-for-38 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 10 RBI during the stretch. Miller's homer marked his third across the last three games...The infielder has also matched his career-best hitting streak set May 18-28, 2024 with Great Lakes.

-The Comets have now scored six or more runs in six straight games and in 14 of the last 16 games.

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 1-for-4 at the plate. He played the full nine innings at third base for the third time this season and second consecutive game...Hernández is now 8-for-34 with two doubles, one triple and three RBI in 10 games with the Comets.

-Tyler Fitzgerald boosted his hitting streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 night. During the stretch, Fitzgerald is 13-for-33 with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI...His hitting streak is tied with Noah Miller for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player.

-Comets starting pitcher Christian Romero (4-1) tossed a season-high seven strikeouts as he allowed one run on five hits across 5.0 innings with two walks in the win. The righty tossed a season-high 96 pitches in his second straight win. His seven strikeouts are the most by an Oklahoma City starter this season. Over his last two starts, Romero has allowed two runs across 11.0 inning while striking out 11 batters during that span.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Aces at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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