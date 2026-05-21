Salt Lake Bees Wrapped up a Memorable May of Promotions, Culture, and Community

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees turned May into a month-long celebration at The Ballpark at America First Square, featuring a packed lineup of theme nights, giveaways, community celebrations, and family-friendly entertainment during the club's longest homestand of the season.

The month began with Holmes Homes Family Night as fans enjoyed four seats for just $40 to kick off the week at the ballpark. Bark in the Park welcomed fans and their four-legged companions for a night dedicated to dogs and baseball, while Dirty Soda Wednesdays featured $3 Swig drinks throughout the homestand.

The Bees celebrated culture and community throughout May with multiple heritage-focused events. The club honored Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a special AANHPI celebration highlighted by a Hula Bumble Bobblehead giveaway recognizing the cultures, history, and contributions of AANHPI communities.

Later in the week, the Bees transformed into the Abejas as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, celebrating and connecting with Hispanic and Latino communities throughout Utah. Fans received Abejas T-shirt giveaways as part of the colorful and energetic evening at the ballpark.

Teacher Appreciation Night recognized educators across Utah alongside Thirsty Thursday specials that included $6 beers and $3 sodas. Golf Night brought a unique twist to Friday baseball under the lights before fans took part in a Scheels Postgame Kids Run around the bases.

Military Appreciation Night honored service members and veterans while fans experienced the first drone show of the season following the game.

The following week continued the momentum with Soccer Night as the Bees celebrated the upcoming World Cup festivities alongside special appearances from players representing MLS club Real Salt Lake and NWSL side Utah Royals. Utah Dirty Sodas Night once again featured $3 Swig drinks, while Talent Show Night paired fan entertainment with Thirsty Thursday beverage specials.

Wildcats Night brought fans together for an evening filled with music, nostalgia, and baseball. Star Wars Night followed with one of the most anticipated events of the month as players wore special Star Wars themed jerseys while fans enjoyed a Star Wars themed drone show. The homestand concluded with another Bark in the Park event as dogs and their owners filled the ballpark one final time.

From giveaways and drone shows to cultural celebrations, specialty nights, and postgame activities, May featured one of the most memorable stretches of entertainment of the season at The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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