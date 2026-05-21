Reno Aces Announce Promotions for June Homestands
Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced the promotional schedule for their home games during the month of June at Greater Nevada Field. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.
Homestands
June 9-14 vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels
June 23-28 vs. Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Special Events
Kickoff Night
Friday, June 12 vs. Salt Lake Bees
Celebrate the U.S. beginning their campaign at Greater Nevada Field on Kickoff Night! Arrive early for a pregame watch party and soccer jersey giveaway (presented by Dillard's) and stay the whole game for postgame fireworks!
Cancer Survivorship Night, presented by Renown Health
Friday, June 12 vs. Salt Lake Bees
Join us June 12 as we recognize and honor those affected by cancer, and the triumphs of those that have beaten their diagnosis!
Toy Story Night, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union and KOLO-8 News Now
Saturday, June 13 vs. Salt Lake Bees
There's a snake in my boot! Come out for Toy Story Night featuring Woody and Buzz, Toy Story jerseys on-field, and a Piggy Bank giveaway!
Father's Day Celebration, presented by Saint Mary's Health Network
Sunday, June 14 vs. Salt Lake Bees
Today is for you, dad! Come to the ballpark early for a pregame catch on the field (weather permitting) and an unforgettable gameday experience this Father's Day!
Peanuts Night, presented by Nevada Mining Association and KOLO-8 News Now
Saturday, June 27 vs. Oklahoma City Comets
Bring your inner child out for another Peanuts night at Greater Nevada Field! Snoopy and the gang will be featured on our specialty jerseys and around the ballpark with themed music, food, and more! Arrive early for a Charlie Brown bobblehead giveaway!
Dog Days, presented by Tito's NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM
Tuesday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 23
Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog
June Daily Deals
Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (6/9, 6/23) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00
WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (6/10, 6/24) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com
Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (6/11, 6/25) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game.
Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys (6/12, 6/26) - Featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks.
Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (6/14, 6/29) -Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.
Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.
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