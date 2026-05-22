Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/21 at Salt Lake

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/21 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (3-3, 4.35) vs. Salt Lake RHP Brett Kerry (1-3, 6.86)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Leo Rivas - optioned to Tacoma

ADD LHP Robinson Ortiz - optioned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Brendan White - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Rolled to a 13-1 victory over Salt Lake on Wednesday night...Casey Lawrence carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, while the Rainiers pounded out 13 runs on 20 hits, including a grand slam from Brock Rodden, who drove in five runs... Brennen Davis also homered in the win, hitting a three-run homer in the ninth....Ryan Bliss, Colin Davis, Victor Labrada and Jakson Reetz all tallied three-hit games...Tacoma did the scoring in bunches, plating five runs in the second inning, one in the fourth, four in the seventh and three in the ninth.

RODDEN'S RBI RUN: INF Brock Rodden drove in five runs on Wednesday night, aided by a grand slam, giving him six home runs and 21 in May, the most in the league...Wednesday was Rodden's second game with at least five RBI (also: 8RBI - May 8 at El Paso), joining Oklahoma City's Ryan Fitzgerald as the only PCL hitters with multiple five-RBI games this season...Rodden has driven in 37 RBI this season, the fifth-most in the PCL...Rodden's 37 RBI are the most for a Rainiers hitter through 47 games since Mike Ford had 49 in 2023.

DOBNAK KEEPS THEM DOWN: RHP Randy Dobnak will make his ninth start of the season tonight at Salt Lake...Dobnak is the Triple-A leader in ground ball rate at 63.6% (FanGraphs), with the next-closest being Sacramento's Carson Seymour at 51.3%...among PCL pitchers with at least 40.0 innings pitched this season, Dobnak's four home runs allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest...over his last four starts, Dobnak has gone 2-2 with a 2.01 ERA (5ER/22.1 IP)...Dobnak ranks seventh in the PCL with a 4.35 ERA and 10th with 41.1 innings pitched.

RIVAS RETURNS TO RAINIERS: INF Leo Rivas was activated to the Rainiers roster on Thursday after he was optioned on May 18...Rivas played 38 games with Seattle to open the season, hitting .131 (13x99) with two doubles and a triple...in 66 games with Tacoma in 2025, Rivas hit .318 with eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 46 RBI...among PCL hitters with at least 250 PA in 2025, Rivas led the PCL with a 155 wRC+ and a 20.7 walk rate.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis connected on a pair of extra-base hits on Wednesday night, hitting a double and his ninth home run of the season for his eighth multi-hit game in May...since May 5, Davis is hitting .375 (21x56) with eight doubles, four homers and 15 RBI...in that time, Davis leads the PCL with 21 hits, eight doubles, 12 extra-base hits, 41 total bases, a .732 SLG and a 1.210 OPS, ranking third with four home runs and fourth with 15 RBI...Davis ranks third among PCL hitters (min. 150 PA) with a 50.5% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Wednesday's win was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

BROCK BOMBS: INF Brock Rodden hit his second grand slam of the season in the second inning on Wednesday...the grand slam was Tacoma's third of the season, tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A...Rodden is the first PCL hitter this season with multiple grand slams this season and the first Rainiers hitter with multiple grand slams in a season since Harry Ford hit a pair in 2025...it's the earliest in the season a Rainiers hitter has hit multiple grand slams in a season since Mike Ford hit a pair in the first 16 games of the 2023 season...the 10-game span between Rodden's grand slams is the fewest for a Rainiers hitter since Ryan Bliss hit a pair of grand slams five games apart on September 13 and September 19, 2023.

COLIN CROSSES HOME: OF Colin Davis tallied three more hits on Wednesday night, giving him back-to-back games with at least three hits... Davis is the second Rainiers hitter to record consecutive three-hit games, joining Brian O'Keefe, who did so from May 6-8...Davis tied his career-high with four hits on Tuesday night, the second four-hit game of his career (also: August 8, 2021)...over his last five games, Davis is hitting .476 (10x21) with two home runs and five RBI...Davis has also scored a run in each of his last five games, the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season, trailing only the six-game streak by Jhonny Pereda from April 17-24...on the road, Davis is hitting .361 (13x36) with a pair of doubles.

BOUTS WITH THE BEES: The Rainiers head to South Jordan, UT for their first meeting with the Salt Lake Bees this season...Tacoma dominated the season series in 2025, going 15-3 against Salt Lake, checking out to an .833 winning percentage, tied for the ninth-best for a PCL team against a single opponent in one season since 2005 (min. 10G) and Tacoma's best winning percentage against one opponent in a single season since 2005 (min. 10G)...Tacoma hit .346 with a .436 OBP and .516 SLG against Salt Lake last season...Tacoma's .436 OBP against the Bees in 2025 was their best against a single opponent in one season since 2005.

TAYLOR-MAY'D: INF Carson Taylor has gotten off to a hot start in May, hitting .333 (13x39) with three doubles and three RBI, while taking nine walks to just six strikeouts, working a .469 OBP, tied for the second-best in the league this month...Taylor has hit well against left-handers, batting .323 (10x31) with a pair of doubles and a home run against southpaws.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners beat the White Sox 5-4 on Wednesday to secure the series win...tied 2-2 after six innings, Jhonny Pereda put Seattle on top 3-2 with his first Major League home run...Randy Arozarena added on with a two-run home run later in the inning...Jose A. Ferrer locked down his third save of the season in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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