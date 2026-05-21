Salt Lake Bees Make Appearance at Local Miracle League
Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Angels, had the opportunity to partner with the Miracle League of Salt Lake on Saturday May 2.
Miracle League is an adaptive baseball league for kids with disabilities designed to remove barriers that traditionally keep individuals with disabilities off the field. The league features a custom-designed, rubberized turf that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices, helping to prevent injuries and encourage participation. Through a supportive "buddy" system, each player is paired with an able-bodied peer, fostering friendships, boosting confidence, and building community. The Miracle League ensures that every participant experiences the joy of America's favorite pastime while being celebrated for who they are.
Five players from the Bees and one staff member spent their mornings on the adaptive before playing the Sacramento River Cats that night. First baseman Niko Kavadas, infielder Donovan Walton, left-handed pitcher Samy Natera Jr., right-handed pitcher George Klassen, and infielder Yolmer Sánchez as well as video coordinator Zack Turner joined over 130 children and their families on the diamond.
The first Miracle League field opened in 2000 in Conyers, Georgia. Since then, the league has grown to over 350 organizations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, serving more than 450,000 children and adults with disabilities.
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026
- Isotopes Announce Specialty Nachos for Nacho Average Wednesday on May 27 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Salt Lake Bees Make Appearance at Local Miracle League - Salt Lake Bees
- Salt Lake Bees Take Part in Angels Teammates on Tuesday - Salt Lake Bees
- Salt Lake Bees Wrapped up a Memorable May of Promotions, Culture, and Community - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Comets Game Notes - May 21, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for June Homestands - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Plate Six in Ninth for Miraculous 6-5 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.20 vs. SUG - Sacramento River Cats
- Big Fourth Inning Sinks Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Utah's Offense Silenced as Three Big Innings Lead to Dirty Sodas Defeat - Salt Lake Bees
- Lawrence Dazzles as Rainiers Bash Bees in 13-1 Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Comets Withstand Reno Rally - Oklahoma City Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Salt Lake Bees Make Appearance at Local Miracle League
- Salt Lake Bees Take Part in Angels Teammates on Tuesday
- Salt Lake Bees Wrapped up a Memorable May of Promotions, Culture, and Community
- Utah's Offense Silenced as Three Big Innings Lead to Dirty Sodas Defeat
- Anderson's Strong Start Marches Bees to Series Opening Win