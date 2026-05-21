Salt Lake Bees Make Appearance at Local Miracle League

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Angels, had the opportunity to partner with the Miracle League of Salt Lake on Saturday May 2.

Miracle League is an adaptive baseball league for kids with disabilities designed to remove barriers that traditionally keep individuals with disabilities off the field. The league features a custom-designed, rubberized turf that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices, helping to prevent injuries and encourage participation. Through a supportive "buddy" system, each player is paired with an able-bodied peer, fostering friendships, boosting confidence, and building community. The Miracle League ensures that every participant experiences the joy of America's favorite pastime while being celebrated for who they are.

Five players from the Bees and one staff member spent their mornings on the adaptive before playing the Sacramento River Cats that night. First baseman Niko Kavadas, infielder Donovan Walton, left-handed pitcher Samy Natera Jr., right-handed pitcher George Klassen, and infielder Yolmer Sánchez as well as video coordinator Zack Turner joined over 130 children and their families on the diamond.

The first Miracle League field opened in 2000 in Conyers, Georgia. Since then, the league has grown to over 350 organizations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, serving more than 450,000 children and adults with disabilities.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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