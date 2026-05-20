Anderson's Strong Start Marches Bees to Series Opening Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Shaun Anderson earned plenty of run support in his five-inning start, collecting his first Triple-A victory of the year as Salt Lake took home a 7-5 win over Tacoma. In Tuesday's series opening contest, the Bees held off a late Rainiers comeback to complete their sixth win on the day of the week.

Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 5

WP: Shaun Anderson (1-0)

LP: Dane Dunning (2-5)

SV: Kaleb Ort (1)

Key Performers

Bryce Teodosio: 2-4, R, 2 SB

Nick Madrigal: 1-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

Yolmer Sánchez: 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 K

Game Summary

Shaun Anderson kicked off Soccer Night and the second series of the 12-game homestand retiring six of the first seven Rainiers he faced.

The starter would get a crooked number of run support thanks to the Bees' four-run second. All nine Salt Lake hitters came to the plate and four straight hits tallied the runs. Yolmer Sanchez started the parade with a RBI single, while Donovan Walton made it 3-0 with a two-run base hit of his own. Denzer Guzman added one more on a double that went underneath the padding in left field for a ground-rule double.

Tacoma punched back in the top of the third, cutting the lead in half on a two-out two-run double by Ryan Bliss making it 4-2.

The Bees provided more offense for their starter, adding a trio of runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Omar Martinez singled home a run, ensuring all nine Salt Lake hitters reached base safely and made it 5-2. In the fifth, three straight hits started the frame as Nick Madrigal and Donovan Walton manufactured a pair of scores on a single and sacrifice fly.

Anderson sat down the final four Tacoma batters of his outing, ending with fourth strikeouts on the night in five innings of work.

The visitors used two walks and a single to get one back in the sixth on another two-out knock coming by Colin Davis moving the score to 7-3.

Brady Choban retired seven in a row tracking into the ninth inning before getting into trouble after a walk and a single by Davis. A hit by pitch after Kaleb Ort entered the game loaded the bases for Victor Robles who doubled to left bringing home two. Ort worked his way through the jam striking out Brock Rodden and inducing a ground ball for the final out of the night securing the 7-5 Bees win in game one of the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake earned its third straight series opening win moving to 6-2 on Tuesday's this season, tying for the best Tuesday record in all of Triple-A.

Every player in the Salt Lake batting order successfully reached base this evening, with eight out of the nine Bees hitters tallying at least one hit.

Tonight's starter, Shaun Anderson, got through five innings of work. It's the first time since September 21 against Las Vegas that he's gone at least five innings. The righty finished with four strikeouts while giving up two runs on five hits and earned his first win of the 2026 campaign.

A second-inning double extended Denzer Guzman's hit streak to 12 games. He joins Chad Stevens (ABQ) as the only two PCL players this season with multiple 12+ game hit streaks. A single gave the infielder his 16th multi-hit effort of the year, with only three PCL hitters having more.

The Bees' streak of 15 straight steals without getting caught ended tonight in the third inning. Bryce Teodosio swiped two bases on the night marking his 10th game in his Bees career with a pair of stolen bases. In his third game as a Bee this season, Teodosio recorded his second multi-hit game in a row. The right fielder scored the first of two runs in the fifth.

On a RBI single in the bottom of the second, Donovan Walton extended his hit streak to four games. His on-base streak was also extended to six games on the knock. Walton worked his May RBI count to 15 in the month. He drove in the games second and third runs on a two run single and a sac-fly in the fifth. The three RBI got his total up to 31 on the season.

With a single in the second that later scored in the inning, Yolmer Sánchez extended his on-base streak to eight games. The utilityman recorded his second multi-hit game in a row and eighth this season. Tonight's shortstop doubled, with an RBI and a run scored while striking out twice.

With a two hit night, Christian Moore put together his fourth multi-hit game since coming off the injured list on 5/12. He got to the threshold tonight on a pair of singles.

Nick Madrigal worked his run scoring streak to seven games, scoring twice tonight. In that time frame, tonight's left fielder has touched home 10 times. He also ran his hitting streak up to three games, as well as drawing a walk for the fourth straight game.

After playing in five games with the Angels, Omar Martinez notched his first hit back with the Bees. The catcher had one hit in three at-bats with the Halos and singled tonight, driving in a run.

Brady Choban tossed the longest outing in his pro career, going 2.1 innings. He sat down the first seven Rainiers he saw before exiting after a walk and single.

In 0.2 innings of work, relieving Choban, Kaleb Ort recorded his fourth scoreless outing in his last five games. The righty earned his first save as a Bee and first since August 29, 2025 as a member of the Houston Astros. In that game he went one and a third with two strikeouts.

Up Next

Salt Lake dons the Utah Dirty Sodas identity on Wednesday with game two of the series against the Rainiers beginning at 6:35 p.m. MDT in South Jordan.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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