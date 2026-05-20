Tacoma's Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Salt Lake

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers' (22-24) ninth inning comeback fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Salt Lake City Bees (21-24) at The Ballpark at America First Square. Colin Davis' four-hit night tied his career high as he finished 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles both recorded two-run doubles in the contest. Michael Rucker extended his streak of games without a walk to seven, tied for the longest in the PCL this season.

Salt Lake got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. Nelson Rada smacked a leadoff double to right field and two batters later, Nick Madrigal worked a walk to put runners on first and second with one down. Then, Yolmer Sánchez dropped a single into shallow right field, pushing Madrigal up to second and plating Rada to make it 1-0. Christian Moore loaded the bases when he pulled a single into left field and the next batter, Donovan Walton, pounded a single through the right side of the infield, pushing Moore up to second and bringing home Madrigal and Sánchez, extending the Bees' lead to three. Denzer Guzman yanked a ground-rule double into the left field corner, scoring Moore and making it 4-0 Salt Lake.

Tacoma responded in the third inning. Colin Davis and Alejo Lopez drove back-to-back singles into left field to lead off the inning. After a pop out and strike out, Ryan Bliss crushed a double off the left-center field wall, scoring both Colin Davis and Lopez to bring the Rainiers within two, 4-2.

The Bees extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Guzman poked a single into right field and advanced to second when Trey Mancini worked a walk. Then, Omar Martinez pulled a single through the right side of the infield and Guzman hustled home, making it 5-2.

Salt Lake continued to add on to their lead in the fifth inning. Bryce Teodosio beat out an infield single to lead off the inning and stole second, getting himself in scoring position. Madrigal lined a single into left, plating Teodosio to make it 6-2. Madrigal advanced to third when Sánchez roped a double into the right-center field gap for his second hit of the night. After Christian Moore grounded out, Walton plated Madrigal with a sacrifice fly to center field and extended the Bees' lead to five.

Tacoma cut into their deficit in the sixth inning. Brennen Davis worked a leadoff walk and moved up to second two batters later when Brian O'Keefe worked a walk of his own. Then, Brennen Davis stole third for his first stolen base of the season. After Carson Taylor struck out, Colin Davis lined his third single of the game into shallow left field. Davis trotted home from third and brought the Rainiers within four, 7-3.

Tacoma entered the ninth inning needing four runs to stay alive. With one out, Carson Taylor worked a walk and moved up to second when Colin Davis lined his fourth hit of the night into right field for a single. Then, Lopez was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Victor Robles. The Major League rehabber ripped a double into left field, plating Taylor and Colin Davis, bringing the Rainiers within two, 7-5. That was all Tacoma could muster as Salt Lake secured a 7-5 victory.

Tacoma looks to even the series Wednesday night in the second game of the six-game set with RHP Casey Lawrence on the mound. First pitch set for 5:35 pm (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Colin Davis' four-hit night Tuesday tied his career high, finishing 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored...extended his hit streak to four games...it's Davis' second career four-hit game with the first coming on August 8, 2021 with High-A Modesto.

RHP Michael Rucker extended streak of not allowing a walk to seven games with a scoreless frame Tuesday night, allowing one hit while striking out two...seven games without allowing a walk is tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season and the longest active streak...Rucker has not allowed an earned run in 14 of the 17 games he has pitched in this season.

OF Victor Robles extended his hitting streak to four games Tuesday, and has now recorded a hit in six of his last seven games...the Major League rehabber finished 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI...Robles has now recorded an extra-base hit in three consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the PCL.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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