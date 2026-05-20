Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/19 at Salt Lake

Published on May 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/19 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (2-4, 5.77) vs. Salt Lake RHP Shaun Anderson (0-0, 4.82)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL INF Colt Emerson - recalled by Seattle (retro 5/17)

DEL LHP Robinson Ortiz - recalled by Seattle (retro 5/18)

DEL INF Patrick Wisdom - reinstated from Major League Rehab (retro 5/18)

ADD RHP Domingo González (#49) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD INF Axel Sanchez (#18) - transferred from Everett

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Head back on the road for a six-game series at Salt Lake, their first meeting with the Bees this season...the Rainiers scored their third walk-off win of the season on Sunday, beating Sugar Land 7-6...Tacoma pounded out 13 hits, including home runs from Colin Davis in the third inning and Patrick Wisdom in the fourth...Sugar Land tied the game at six in the seventh inning, but Matt Brash, Gunner Mayer and Cole Wilcox kept the Space Cowboys off the board for the final two innings...in the bottom of the ninth, Victor Robles hit a single up the middle to drive in the winning run, giving Tacoma a 7-6 win.

DANE DAY: RHP Dane Dunning was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 11-17 on Monday...in his lone start last week on May 13 Dunning threw 5.0 shutout innings against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out four on 81 pitches, including a season-high 51 strikes...his start last week was his first without allowing a run this season...Dunning is Tacoma's first weekly award winner and second overall, joining RHP Gabe Mosser, who was tabbed PCL Pitcher of the Month for April.

BOUTS WITH THE BEES: The Rainiers head to South Jordan, UT for their first meeting with the Salt Lake Bees this season...Tacoma dominated the season series in 2025, going 15-3 against Salt Lake, checking out to an .833 winning percentage, tied for the ninth-best for a PCL team against a single opponent in one season since 2005 (min. 10G) and Tacoma's best winning percentage against one opponent in a single season since 2005 (min. 10G)...Tacoma hit .346 with a .436 OBP and .516 SLG against Salt Lake last season...Tacoma's .436 OBP against the Bees in 2025 was their best against a single opponent in one season since 2005.

ROSTER RECAP: The Seattle Mariners made a handful of roster moves that impacted the Rainiers roster since Sunday's game...INF Colt Emerson was recalled on Sunday...on Monday, INF Patrick Wisdom was reinstated from the Mariners Injured List, LHP Robinson Ortiz was recalled, with RHP Domingo González and INF Leo Rivas (not yet reported) being optioned in corresponding moves and OF Brennen Davis was selected to the 40-man roster and optioned to Tacoma...additionally, Axel Sanchez was transferred to Tacoma from Everett on Tuesday.

TAYLOR-MAY'D: INF Carson Taylor has gotten off to a hot start in May, hitting .361 (13x36), ranking ninth in the PCL, with three doubles and three RBI, while taking nine walks to just six strikeouts, working a .489 OBP, the fourth-best in the league this month...Taylor has hit well against left-handers, batting .333 (10x30) with a pair of doubles and a home run against southpaws...among PCL hitters with 45 plate appearances in May, Taylor ranks ninth with a 1.3 BB/K ratio.

LABRADA LIVES ON BASE: OF Victor Labrada extended his on-base streak to nine games with a 2-for-5 performance on Sunday, tied for the sixth-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...over the nine-game stretch, Labrada is batting .323 (10x31) with three doubles, four RBI and eight walks to three strikeouts...Labrada now ranks 10th in the PCL with a .420 on-base percentage this season...his 12 walks drawn in May are tied for the third-most in the PCL.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: Since May 5, OF Brennen Davis is hitting .396 (19x48), with a league-leading 19 hits, seven doubles, a .729 SLG and 1.220 OPS, while tied for the lead with 10 extra-base hits...in that time, Davis also ranks second with a .491 OBP and 35 total bases, ranking fourth in batting average... Davis has collected hits in nine of his 12 games in that stretch...Davis ranks third among PCL hitters (min. 150 PA) with a 50.5% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer has been locked in to start the season, allowing one earned run over 13.2 innings...among PCL pitchers with at least 13 appearances this season, Mayer's five hits allowed are the fewest, his 0.66 ERA is the best, ranking first with a .111opponent batting average...Mayer has relied on his fastball, throwing it 71% of the time, the second-highest rate that any PCL pitcher (min. 200 pitches) uses their fastball this season (Baseball Savant).

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 45 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 29 of the 45 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 20 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 14-15 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 8-12 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the series opener against the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Monday night...Colt Emerson collected his first Major League hit, a three-run home run in the eighth inning...Bryan Woo earned his fourth win of the season, firing 6.0 shutout innings with eight strikeouts...Josh Naylor tallied a three-hit game and Randy Arozarena picked up a pair of doubles in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.