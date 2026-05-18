Robles Delivers Tacoma's Third Walk-Off Win to Beat Sugar Land 7-6

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (22-23) walked off the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-25) with a 7-6 victory on Sunday, Tacoma's third walk-off win of the season. Colin Davis and Patrick Wisdom both homered as the lead changed hands three times in the first three innings, but it was Victor Robles that came up with the winning hit in the ninth inning.

Tacoma struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Robles drew a walk and Patrick Wisdom blooped a single into short right field, followed by Brennen Davis, who drew the second walk of the frame to load the bases. Tacoma scored a pair when Victor Labrada roped a double into left-center field, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Rainiers kept the bats hot in the bottom of the second inning, as Alejo Lopez hustled out a one-out double from short right field and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then, Victor Robles hit a 102.3 mph double over the center fielder's head, scoring Lopez, extending Tacoma's lead to 3-0.

Sugar Land responded with four runs in the top of the third inning. The Space Cowboys started the inning with a pair of singles off the bats of Jax Biggers and Daniel Johnson. Collin Price loaded the bases with the walk. Sugar Land cashed with a sacrifice fly from Kellen Strahm, scoring Biggers, with two runners still in scoring position. James Nelson (7) followed with a three-run home run to left-center field, clearing the bases for the Space Cowboys and giving them a 4-3 lead.

Tacoma quickly got the lead back, when Victor Labrada roped a single through the middle infielders. Then, Colin Davis (2) smoked a two run home run to left-center field to make the score 5-4 Tacoma.

The Rainiers extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth, with Patrick Wisdom (12) blasting a solo home run to left field, padding Tacoma's lead at 6-4.

Sugar Land tied the ballgame in the top of the seventh as Tommy Sacco Jr., Johnson, and Price loaded the bases on three walks. With one out, Strahm laced a single to left field, scoring a pair of Space Cowboys to tie the game at six. Nick Garcia escaped the inning, as Nelson bounced into an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the bats came alive for Tacoma. Carson Taylor started the frame with a line-drive single to short right field. Jackson Reetz matched with a single up the middle. Lopez hustled out an infield single to load the bases for Victor Robles. The Major League rehabber walked it off with a hard ground ball that went off the glove of Cavan Biggio, sealing the game for the Rainiers with a final score of 7-6.

Tacoma's walk-off win secured the series victory over the Space Cowboys, taking four of the six games. The Rainiers head back on the road next week to Salt Lake City for a six-game series against the Bees. Game one is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, with first pitch at 5:35 pm (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Patrick Wisdom connected with his 12th home run of the season Sunday afternoon, tied for the most in the PCL...he finished 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, walk, and two runs scored...since starting his rehab assignment on May 5, Wisdom holds a .304 average (7x23) with a double, triple, three home runs, six RBI, five walks, and a stolen base.

OF Victor Labrada recorded his ninth multi-hit performance Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored...in May, Labrada is hitting .302 (16x53) with four doubles, a home run, seven RBI, 12 walks, and four stolen bases...Labrada ranks third in the PCL with 12 walks in May and his .456 OBP ranks ninth.

RHP Cole Wilcox recorded his first win of the season Sunday, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out three...since making his Rainiers debut on May 7, he has not allowed a run across 5.2 IP, allowing three hits while striking out 10 with no walks...Wilcox's 10 strikeouts are tied for the most among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a run over that span.

LHP Josh Simpson tossed his seventh consecutive hitless outing Sunday, the longest by a Rainiers pitcher since Wyatt Mills recorded 10 straight from July 9-September 18, 2021...seven consecutive hitless appearances is the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the second-longest this season.

INF Carson Taylor scored the winning run Sunday afternoon, finishing 2-for-5 with a run scored...since May 1, he leads the Rainiers with a .361 average (13x36) and a .489 OBP, also ranks second in OPS (.933) and walks (9).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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