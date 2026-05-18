Late Scoring Surge Propels Chihuahuas Past Bees in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - A trio of consecutive multi-run frames late in the contest proved too much for Salt Lake, as they dropped the series finale against the Chihuahuas.

El Paso 12, Salt Lake 7

WP: Sean Boyle (4-4)

LP: Justin Dunn (0-3)

SV: Ethan Routzahn (5)

Key Performers

Bryce Teodosio: 2-4, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, BB

Nelson Rada: 2-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 BB

Yolmer Sánchez: 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 K

Game Summary

In his first Sunday start at the Triple-A level, Sam Aldegheri settled right in. The southpaw worked through the first frame on just six pitches. Two infield pop-ups and a groundout sent the home side up to the plate.

Nick Madrigal launched his first homer of the season after Aldegheri's quick top of the frame. The infielder observed the ball soar 377 feet over the left field wall, struck at a speed of 101.2 MPH. Salt Lake was up 1-0 after the first.

The game stayed in a stalemate until the top of the fourth, when the Chihuahuas broke through. Samad Taylor broke up the perfect game, beating out an infield single. A single and a walk gave way to Jase Bowen's two-run single into the right-center gap. It pushed the visitors ahead by a run.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Trey Mancini and Nelson Rada reached on a single and a walk. Bryce Teodosio's first hit as a Bee of the season was sent into the right field corner. The double scored by Mancini from second and knotted the game at two.

Aldegheri held El Paso to zero in the top of the fifth. Mancini would put Salt Lake ahead in the bottom of the inning, hitting a sacrifice fly to deep center field to score Madrigal. The Bees tacked on three more in the inning, behind a Teodosio bases-loaded walk and a Yolmer Sanchez two-run single into right-center field.

Two straight reached the visitors to start the sixth. Marcos Castañon took advantage with two outs, using the wind and sending his fifth homer of the year over the right-field wall. It cut Salt Lake's lead to one. They plated two more in the next inning on a two-run double that put them ahead 7-6.

The floodgates opened in the eighth. The first two batters of the inning reached on a single and an RBI double. After a strikeout, another RBI double plated another, and Victor Duarte's first home run at the Triple-A level was worth two.

Another run came across for the visitors in the top of the ninth, and Teodosio's third RBI of the game cut the Chihuahuas' lead to five, but it was too little, too late, as El Paso snatched the final game.

Game Notes

Salt Lake moved to 2-5 on Sundays with the defeat. They finished the first half of the season-long 12-game homestand with a 4-2 record, needing only three victories to clinch a winning homestand.

Salt Lake stole three bases today to push their streak of multiple steals to a season-high five straight games. It is the team's longest streak of the season, and longest since a six-game span between July 26-August 1, 2025.

The Bees tallied two triples, thanks to Nelson Rada and Bryce Teodosio. It is their third game in 2026 with two three-baggers (Apr. 17 vs. SUG, May 9 at OKC).

Between both teams, 19 hitters made a plate appearance. Eighteen of the 19 batters collected at least one hit in the 19-run, 28-hit Sunday slugfest.

In his Triple-A Sunday debut, Sam Aldegheri required only six pitches to navigate the opening frame-his most efficient first inning this season. The lefty induced a pair of pop-ups and a grounder to quickly retire the side. He completed 6.2 innings for the Bees, marking his third consecutive start of at least six innings and fifth in a row with five innings or longer. Aldegheri's outing ties George Klassen for the longest outing by a Bee this season. Sunday's appearance was the longest at any level for the southpaw since a seven-inning night on September 5, 2025 with Rocket City at Knoxville.

Nick Madrigal provided an early spark for Salt Lake, launching his first home run of the season over the wall in left. The infielder's blast marked his first round-tripper since August 16, 2023, when he homered for the Chicago Cubs against the team that drafted him, the Chicago White Sox. He has hits in 11 of his last 12 games and has reached base in his 15th straight game.

With a first-inning single, Denzer Guzman extended his hit streak to 11 games. On the clock, his on-base streak is up to 14 games. In the 11 games, Guzman's hitting .184 (45) with five doubles, three homers, and seven walks for 16 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Nelson Rada made it four straight games with a hit, tallying a two-hit day. He reached in four of his five plate appearances today, drawing two walks. He is 6-for-15 (.400) across that four game span and has hits in six of his last seven games. Rada notched his third triple of the season, tying Christian Moore for the team lead.

Yolmer Sánchez swiped second after singling in the second inning. It was the infielder's fifth stolen base of the year. It's his fourth straight game with a steal. With the single he has hits in six of his last seven games. A two-run single in the fifth gave him his fifth multi-RBI game in May and has 11 total in the month.

Bryce Teodosio notched his first two hits, a double and triple, at the Triple-A level since August 1, 2025 vs. Oklahoma City. The outfielder last collected a hit on May 5 as a member of the Angels when he had two knocks against the White Sox. He tallied his first three-RBI game since July 18, 2025, his final game on a rehab assignment at the Arizona Complex League where he also doubled and tripled.

Following a fourth inning single, Trey Mancini has collected a hit in 11 straight Sunday contests. He is 7-for-16 (.438) on that day of the week this season, with three extra base hits and six runs scored. His run scored in the fourth inning was his 150th at the Triple-A level. Mancini picked up an RBI on a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Christian Moore notched his fifth straight game with a hit, singling to leadoff the fifth. The streak comes after he spent over two weeks on the IL.

In the fifth inning, Donovan Walton extended his on base streak to five games. The utilityman pierced a single into left-centerfield to move Nick Madrigal who would score on Trey Mancini's sac-fly.

Up Next

Following a Monday off-day, Salt Lake continues a 12-game homestand and hosts the Tacoma Rainiers for the first time in 2026. The clubs are scheduled for a 6:35 PM MDT first pitch on Tuesday to celebrate Soccer Night at the ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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