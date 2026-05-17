Round Rock Drops Four of Five to Sacramento Entering Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock struck first for the first time in the series. CF Cam Cauley led off with a single and LF Trevor Hauver later drew a walk. With runners on the corners, the Express successfully executed a double-steal and Cauley scored for a 1-0 lead.

After five scoreless frames, the River Cats stole the lead on a two-run homer from CF Grant McCray in the top of the sixth.

The Express evened the score in the bottom of the eighth. RF Aaron Zavala led off with a double and advanced to third on McCray's fielding error at the warning track. 2B Diego Castillo dropped a single into the outfield and Zavala came home for a 2-2 tie.

In the ninth, Round Rock RHP Emiliano Teodo retired the first two batters then issued two walks. LF Turner Hill delivered an RBI single, putting Sacramento ahead, 3-2.

The Express threatened with a double from Cauley in the bottom of the frame but could not convert. The River Cats claimed the series with their 3-2 win on Saturday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express are now a season-high 12 G below .500...have lost 8 of their last 11...are 7-16 at Dell Diamond...are 3-15 when opposing starting pitchers throw at least 5.0 innings...are 7-5 when recording 10+ hits and 13-8 when out-hitting opponents.

RHP JOSH STEPHAN: (5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, HR, 87 pitches, 57 strikes) made his 9th start and tallied his 5th outing of at least 5.0 IP...issued his lone walk of the evening in the 6th frame before surrendering a 2-run HR...87 pitches and 57 strikes are season-highs...is the 3rd Pacific Coast League pitcher this season to throw 5.0 innings without a strikeout...evenly mixed four pitches, throwing 23 cutters (26%), 22 4-seam fastballs (25%), 19 sinkers (22%) and 17 sliders (20%)...also spun 3 curveballs and 3 changeups.

CF CAM CAULEY: (3-for-5, 2B, R, 2 SB) tallied a game-high 3 H...snapped a 5-game hitless streak...singled in the 1st and scored with a steal of home...ranks 3rd in the PCL with 12 SB...has 9 multi-hit games.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, May 17 vs. Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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