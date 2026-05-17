SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.17 at RR

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (25-18) 7 @ Round Rock (16-29) 5

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game in a ninth-inning, come-from-behind, 7-5 victory...marked their first time recording six-or-more hits in the ninth since August 22, 2024 and first time recording six-or-more runs in the ninth since April 10, 2025.

The Kitties last comeback win of that nature was September 1, 2024 when they were down 9-4 vs. Las Vegas, and came back with seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game 11-9.

Spencer Bivens was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed three runs on five hits (1 HR) with no walks and three strikeouts in a Triple-A career-high 4.2 innings of work and 75 pitches.

Gregory Santos earned his first win of the season and first since April 7, 2025 with San Francisco...threw 1.0 hitless inning, allowing two walks and fanning one batter.

Michael Fulmer earned his league-leading fifth save of the year; also T-2nd most in Triple-A...threw a perfect ninth inning.

Osleivis Basabe went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in the fifth and a three-run double in the ninth that gave Sacramento a 7-5 lead with the go-ahead run to win the game...his three-run double marked his first three-run hit that was not a home run since July 26, 2023 with the Triple-A Durham Bulls...was his first three-hit game and fourth multi-extra-base-hit game of the season...is his first time with back-to-back four-plus RBI games since July 25-26, 2023 with Durham...he batted .474 (9-for-19) with five doubles, one home run, seven RBI, three walks, no strikeouts, one stolen base, an .895 slugging percentage and a 1.440 OPS in his five games this series.

Logan Porter went 2-for-4...sparked a six-run come back with a single at the top of the ninth...marked his first time with consecutive multi-hit games since May 29-June 1, 2025 (both two-hit games).Jake Holton (0-for-1) drew a team season-high four walks...two River Cats were walked four times in a game in 2025, Tyler Fitzgerald and Marco Luciano.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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