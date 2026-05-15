SAC Postgame Notes 5.14 at RR

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (22-19) 12 @ Round Rock (16-26) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game 12-1, tying their largest margin of victory in a game this season (also, 11-0 vs. LV...they are now 9-2 when recording double-digit hits...marked their third time this season scoring 12-or-more runs...they are 9-1 in games in which they recorded at least two runs in the first inning...they are 18-6 when scoring at least one home run.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter and earned his third win of the season...allowed one run on six hits, with one walk and three strikeouts in a season-high-tying 6.1 innings of work...6.1 also tied the longest outing by a River Cats starter this season (also, Bertrand, May 7 vs. Reno).

Aeverson Arteaga (3-for-5) made his Triple-A debut tonight...knocked his third home run of the season, a 382-foot, three-run shot to left center field in the seventh...marked the first time a player has homered in their Triple-A debut with the Cats since Joey Bart did so on May 6, 2021...Arteaga also knocked a single in the fifth for his first career Triple-A hit, followed by a two-run single in the sixth...recorded five RBI, the second time in his career batting in five-or-more runners (6 RBI, July 19, 2021 with ACL Giants)...is the third River Cat to have a five-plus-RBI game (Basabe and Eldridge each had 6-RBI games)...marked his third three-hit game of the season...his second hit had an exit velocity of 109.6, ranking in MLB's 95th percentile.

Drew Cavanaugh went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in the sixth, giving the Kitties a 4-1 lead, followed by a two-run double in the seventh, giving him four RBI on the night...marked his first four-RBI game at the Triple-A level, and fourth four-RBI game of his career (2 with High-A Eugene and 1 with Double-A Richmond).

Buddy Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a double, his team-leading 12th of the season, and is now tied for third-most in the PCL...also leads the team in multi-hit games at 14...he is batting .342 (27-for-79) with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, 15 RBI, 11 walks, a .620 slugging percentage and a 1.049 OPS over his last 20 games since April 19...his 13 extra-base-hits since that date are fourth-most in the PCL and T-7th most in Triple-A.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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