Biggio Drives in Three for Space Cowboys in Defeat

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







TACOMA, WA - A dominant outing from their starter came up empty as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-23) dropped their second-straight game against the Tacoma Rainiers (20-22) 4-3 on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Tacoma struck first in the opening frame after two singles and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly brought home the game's first run, giving the Rainiers an early 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land answered in the top of the second when Cavan Biggio launched his fourth home run of the season to deep right field, evening the score at 1-1.

LHP Colton Gordon settled in after the first and turned in one of his strongest outings of the season. Gordon worked 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out a season-high seven batters. The southpaw retired 13 consecutive batters from the first through the fifth inning, including striking out seven of 10 batters faced at one point.

The Space Cowboys took their first lead of the night in the sixth inning. CJ Alexander and Carlos Pérez each singled before Alexander stole third to put runners on the corners. Biggio then delivered again, lining an RBI single to left field to give Sugar Land a 2-1 advantage.

Tacoma responded in the bottom half of the inning. A double and sacrifice bunt moved a runner to third before an RBI single tied the game at 2-2.

The Rainiers regained control in the seventh after a single set the stage for a two-run home run, pushing Tacoma back in front, 4-2.

Sugar Land threatened in the eighth after Alexander, Pérez, and Collin Price each worked walks to load the bases. Biggio drove in his third run of the night with a sacrifice fly to right field, cutting the deficit to one, but the Space Cowboys could not complete the comeback as Tacoma secured the 4-3 victory.

NOTABLE:

LHP Colton Gordon turned in one of his strongest outings of the season on Thursday night, tossing 5.2 innings while allowing just four hits and two runs with a season-high seven strikeouts. The seven strikeouts marked his first seven strikeout game since he struck out seven with Houston on May 19, 2025 @ TB.

CJ Alexander finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three walks, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. Alexander has now recorded a hit in eight of his last 11 contests.

Cavan Biggio went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on Thursday night. Biggio has now collected a hit in seven of his last nine games and recorded his first three-RBI performance since April 3 @ Jacksonville.

The Space Cowboys continue their series with Tacoma on Friday night. RHP Ethan Pecko is scheduled to start against RHP Randy Dobnak for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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