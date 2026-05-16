Comets Spank Isotopes, 17-1

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets set season bests in runs, hits and walks and scored nine runs in the fifth inning alone during a 17-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City (22-20) got started early with a two-run first inning, scoring runs on an Alex Freeland RBI groundout followed by a RBI single from Jack Suwinski. The Comets doubled the lead in the second inning with RBI singles by Zach Ehrhard and James Tibbs III. Tyler Fitzgerald went deep in the third inning to extend the lead to 5-0. The Comets added three more runs in the fourth inning with a Suwinski RBI single and two-RBI double from Noah Miller to make it 8-0. Albuquerque (25-18) scored in the bottom of the fourth, but the Comets responded with a nine-run fifth inning highlighted with longballs by Freeland and Suwinski and a triple by Tibbs. Freeland added a RBI single, giving him two hits and four RBI in the inning and pushing the lead to 17-1.

Of Note -After dropping the first two games of the series, Oklahoma City has won the last two games and has matched its season best at two games above .500.

-The Comets set season-highs with 17 runs, 19 hits and 12 walks. The team also notched its highest-scoring inning since posting a nine-spot April 2, 2025, against El Paso...The 16-run margin of the victory was the Comets' highest since a 16-0 victory in Sacramento June 25, 2025.

-After scoring just three runs over the first two games of the series, the Comets have responded with 29 runs across the last two games - the team's highest two-game run total since also plating 29 runs June 24-25, 2025, at Sacramento. OKC's 37 hits are the most over two games since notching 38 hits May 31-June 1, 2025, at Las Vegas...For the second straight game, all nine hitters in the starting lineup had at least one hit. All nine also scored at least one run.

-Alex Freeland hit his first homer since getting optioned to OKC as part of a 3-for-5 night with five RBI. He picked up two hits and four RBI in the fifth inning alone...It's the fourth time in Freeland's career he's recorded at least five RBI in a game - all in games with Oklahoma City.

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and recorded his first three hits of the series, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI and two walks while playing seven innings at third base...Hernández is now 5-for-19 with a double and one RBI in six games with the Comets.

-James Tibbs III went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two walks. He became the second Comet to score four times in one game, joining Hyeseong Kim March 28 against Albuquerque.

-Zach Ehrhard reached base in all six of his plate appearances, collecting two hits and drawing a career-high four walks.

-River Ryan returned from the Injured List to make his first start with Oklahoma City since April 11 vs. Round Rock. Ryan allowed one run on two hits across 4.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win a third straight in Albuquerque starting Saturday at 7:35 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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