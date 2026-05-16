Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/15 vs. Sugar Land

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/15 vs. Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (2-3, 4.75) vs. Sugar Land RHP Ethan Pecko (0-0, 1.04)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KJR 950

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Took a 4-3 victory over Sugar Land on Thursday night, propelled by a two-run home run from Colin Davis to give Tacoma a lead in the seventh inning...Tacoma scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning on a Ryan Bliss sacrifice fly...the Space Cowboys tied the game in the second inning, with the game deadlocked until the sixth...both teams scored in the sixth inning, as Brennen Davis hit a two-run single to tie the game at two...Colin Davis put Tacoma ahead in the seventh with his first home run of the season, making it 4-2...Sugar Land got one run back in the eighth, but Houston Roth finished the game in the ninth, picking up his third save in the win.

DOBNAK KEEPS THEM DOWN: RHP Randy Dobnak will make his eighth start of the season tonight against Sugar Land...Dobnak is the Triple-A leader in ground ball rate at 62.3% (FanGraphs), with the next-closest being Rochester's Andrew Alvarez at 56.0%...among PCL pitchers with at least 30.0 innings pitched this season, Dobnak's three home runs allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest...over his last three starts, Dobnak has gone 1-2 with a 2.12 ERA (4ER/17.0 IP), walking four while striking out 13...Dobnak has also logged quality starts in each of his last two games...Gabe Mosser is the only PCL pitcher to put together three straight quality starts...the Rainiers lead the minor leagues with 11 quality starts this season.

MAKE IT A DOZEN: INF Ryan Bliss singled in the eighth inning on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season...Bliss has collected 13 hits over his last 12 games, five of which have gone for doubles...Bliss' five doubles in May are tied for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League...it's the longest hitting streak for a Rainiers hitter since Rhylan Thomas went on a 13-game streak from August 21-September 4, 2025...Bliss' 12-game streak is the ninth-longest streak in the PCL this season and the fifth-longest active streak...in his last five games hitting in the five-spot in the order, Bliss is hitting .353 (6x17) with three doubles.

BOLD AND BRASH: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday, striking out the side in his lone inning of work...Brash, 28, was placed on Seattle's 15-Day Injured List with right lat inflammation on May 1 (retro April 30)...the right-hander got off to a dominant start with the Mariners this season, going 2-0 with zero earned runs over 11.1 innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out eight...Brash appeared in six games with Tacoma in 2025, allowing five earned runs over 5.1 innings, walking two and striking out five...Brash marks the sixth Major League rehab assignment by a Mariners player in Tacoma this season.

BLISS SWIPING BAGS: INF Ryan Bliss stole his fifth base of the season on Wednesday night, the 77th of his Rainiers career, passing Mike Davis (76SB from1981-82) for the fourth-most in franchise history...next up on the list is Cade Marlowe, who stole 91 bases with Tacoma from 2021-25...since his Triple-A debut on July 14, 2023, Bliss' 82 total steals (76 with Tacoma, five with Reno), are the second-most in the PCL, trailing only the 100 by Samad Taylor in that time.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday, extending his on-base streak to nine games...in that time (since May 5), Davis is hitting .472 (17x36) with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI...since May 5, Davis leads the PCL with 17 hits, while ranking second in batting average, slugging percentage (.861) and OPS (1.419) in that time...Davis ranks third among PCL hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 53.9% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer has been locked in to start the season, allowing one earned run over 13.1 innings...among PCL pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Mayer's five hits allowed are the fewest, his 0.68 ERA is the second-best, ranking second with a .114 opponent batting average...Mayer has relied on his fastball, throwing it 71% of the time, the second-highest rate that any PCL pitcher (min. 200 pitches) uses their fastball this season (Baseball Savant).

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 42 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 28 of the 42 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 19 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 13-15 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 7-12 in one-run games.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Following Thursday's game, Tacoma's bullpen owns a 2.74 ERA, the best among full-season minor league teams and the only full-season bullpen with an ERA under 3.00...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 16 of the 42 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just six times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 42 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 2.33 ERA...the eight home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are tied for the fewest among full-season minor league teams.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners cruised to an 8-3 win over Houston on Thursday afternoon...Luke Raley and Mitch Garver each went deep, driving in five of Seattle's eight runs...Brendan Donovan also tallied three hits, finishing a home run away from the cycle...Nick Davila and Domingo González 3.1 innings of shutout relief in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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