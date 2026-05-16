Price Homer Provides Lone Run in Space Cowboys' Loss

Published on May 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







TACOMA, WA - Following an hour and a half rain delay, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-24) dropped their Friday night game against the Tacoma Rainiers (21-22) 4-1 at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma struck first in the opening inning, capitalizing on a walk, a double, a triple and a sacrifice fly to plate three runs and take an early 3-0 advantage. However, RHP Ethan Pecko (L, 0-1) rebounded to throw 2.2 scoreless frames after the first, including retiring the final seven batters that he faced.

RHP Brandon Bielak helped keep Sugar Land within striking distance out of the bullpen, turning in 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing no hits. RHP Nate Pearson slung 1.0 inning, only giving up one hit while striking out one in a scoreless stanza.

Sugar Land broke through in the top of the sixth when Collin Price led off the inning by launching his seventh home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Rainiers answered in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, extending their lead to 4-1. The Space Cowboys were unable to generate a late rally as Tacoma handed Sugar Land its third straight loss.

NOTABLE:

- James Nelson worked a walk on Friday night, extending his on-base streak to 23 games, tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

- CJ Alexander finished 2-for-4 with a double, extending his on-base streak to 12 games. Alexander has now recorded a hit in eight of his last 12 contests.

- Cavan Biggio worked a walk on Friday night, extending his on-base streak to 10 games. Over that stretch, Biggio is batting 10-for-32 (.313) with one double, three home runs, 10 RBI, seven walks and three runs scored.

The Space Cowboys continue their series with Tacoma on Saturday night. RHP Ryan Weiss is scheduled to start against RHP Gabe Mosser for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2026

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