Space Cowboys Announce Second Half Promotions

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their promotional schedule for the second half of the 2026 season, with unique theme nights, giveaways and experiences set for July through September at Constellation Field.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include 11 giveaways, two specialty on-field jerseys, a collection of returning and new theme nights and nine different community nights.

New theme nights on the promotional schedule range from Dino Night (July 25) to Survivor Night (July 31). Additionally, the Space Cowboys will bring back popular theme nights like Anime Night (July 11), Orion's Birthday (July 26), Harry Potter Night (August 21), Augtoberfest (August 22), Barbie Game Day (September 4) and Fan Appreciation Day (September 20).

On the field, the Space Cowboys are slated to wear a Harry Potter Jersey (August 21) and a custom Paw Patrol Jersey (September 6). All on-field jerseys will be auctioned off during the games in which they are worn, with proceeds from the auction benefitting local organizations and causes.

Giveaways for the second half schedule include four unique jerseys giveaways, with a Texas Flag Jersey giveaway presented by Constellation (July 10), an Anime Jersey (July 11), a Survivor Jersey (July 31) and a Harry Potter Jersey (August 21). Sugar Land will also give away a special Hawaiian Shirt (September 5), a Reversible Luchador Baseball Hat presented by Goya (September 19), an Adventure Hat presented by Pepsi (July 25) and an Astros Jeremy Peña Short Sleeve Hoodie presented by Amaro Law Firm (July 24).

The second half promotional schedule features a trio of appearances, with a Blippi Meet and Greet on July 21, a special appearance by Rupert Boneham from 'Survivor' on July 31 and an appearance by Chase and Marshall as part of Paw Patrol Day on September 6. Along with six Fireworks Friday's presented by Visit Sugar Land, the Space Cowboys will have a special Sunday postgame fireworks show (September 6).

As a continuation of their commitment to creating a welcoming environment, the Space Cowboys are set to host community nights that include Disability Pride Night presented by Visit Sugar Land (July 26), Childhood Cancer Awareness Night (September 2), Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness night presented by PCSI (September 3) and Colon Cancer Awareness Night presented by the Colon Cancer Coalition (September 19). Sugar Land will also host Black Heritage Night (August 1), Faith and Family Night presented by Thrivent (August 2) and a Hispanic Heritage Celebration presented by Goya (September 19). As a way to say 'thank you' to members of the community, the Space Cowboys will host Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night presented by NMDP (July 23) and First Responders Night presented by BVSCU (September 16).

Finally, the Space Cowboys are set to continue their Copa identity, playing as the Payasos del Rodeo de Sugar Land three times in the second half on July 21, August 23 and September 19.

The promotional schedule can be found below and online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Promotions.

July 10 - Texas Flag Jersey Giveaway presented by Constellation

July 11 - Anime Night with an Anime Jersey Giveaway

July 12 - Blippi Meet & Greet

July 23 - Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night presented by NMDP

July 24 - Astros Jeremy Peña Short Sleeve Hoodie presented by Amaro Law Firm

July 25 - Dino Night with Roaming Dinosaur Experience with Adventure Hat Giveaway presented by Pepsi

July 26 - Orion's Birthday and Disability Pride Night presented by Visit Sugar Land

July 31 - Survivor Night with Rupert Boneham Appearance and Survivor Jersey Giveaway

August 1 - Black Heritage Night

August 2 - Faith and Family Night presented by Thrivent

August 21 - Harry Potter Night with Harry Potter Jersey Giveaway

August 22 - Augtoberfest

September 2 - Childhood Cancer Awareness

September 3 -Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night presented by PCSI

September 4 - Barbie Game Day (Space Cowboys Barbie Jersey Add-On)

September 5 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

September 6 - Paw Patrol Day with Chase & Marshall Appearance and First Responders Night presented by BVSCU with postgame fireworks presented by Visit Sugar Land

September 19 - Hispanic Heritage Celebration presented by Goya with Reversible Luchador Baseball Hat Giveaway presented by Goya and Colon Cancer Awareness presented by the Colon Cancer Coalition

September 20 - Fan Appreciation Day

All promotions are subject to change, and updated information can be found at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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