Oklahoma City Defeats Albuquerque, 17-1

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Oklahoma City Comets scored a total of 17 runs in the first five innings - including a nine-spot in the fifth, en route to a 17-1 victory over the Isotopes on Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens extended his 2026 on-base streak to 36 games (every game with a plate appearance this season) with a ninth-inning single. Additionally, Stevens has an active 14-game hit streak, slashing .410/.478/.590 with six doubles, a triple, homer, 10 RBI and three steals in the span. He is the fourth Isotopes player since at least 2005 to tally multiple hitting streaks of at least 14 games in the same season (also: Robert Andino - 2007; Tony Abreu - 2009; Trayvon Robinson - 2011).

- Stevens' 36-game on-base streak is the second-longest in Isotopes history, two away from tying Joe Dillon's team record (June 26-Aug. 8, 2005). Stevens has reached base in 46 consecutive contests dating back to Sept. 11, 2025, with Salt Lake, the longest active stretch in pro ball between last year and this year.

- Cole Carrigg singled in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 22 games, the fifth-longest in Isotopes history and tied for eighth-longest in Albuquerque's Triple-A history (1972-present). Carrigg is slashing .429/.475/.648 with five doubles, three triples, three homers, 23 RBI and 16 steals during the stretch. He has also reached base in 33-straight games.

- Zac Veen was 0-for-4, bringing an end to his 25-game on-base streak. He slashed .351/.510/.568 with four doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and 25 walks during the stretch.

- Albuquerque has lost consecutive games for the first time since dropping three-straight vs. El Paso from April 28-30.

- The Isotopes pitching staff has limited their opponent to one run or fewer eight times this season, while also allowing nine or more runs on 13 occassions.

- Albuquerque allowed a minimum of 18 hits in back-to-back contests for the first time since Sept. 13-14, 2024, vs. Las Vegas.

- José Cordova pitched the ninth inning for Albuquerque, becoming the first Isotopes position player to take the mound since Domonic Brown and Rosell Herrera both pitched in a 14-inning contest vs. El Paso on June 24, 2017. Cordova is the first Isotopes position player to pitch in a lopsided game since Brock Peterson on Aug. 14, 2014, vs. Memphis. Additionally, Cordova became the second Albuquerque catcher to take the mound, along with John Cannon who tossed two innings on May 2, 2014, vs. Fresno.

- The Comets scored nine runs in the fifth, tying the most tallies allowed by Albuquerque in a frame against Oklahoma City (also: April 23, 2024: eighth inning). It was the biggest inning relented by Isotopes pitching since July 5, 2025, vs. El Paso (nine in the eighth).

- Albuquerque issued 12 walks, the ninth time in franchise history with at least a dozen free passes (last: April 8, 2025, at Sugar Land - team record 17 walks). Additionally, the Isotopes walked a double-digit amount of batters in back-to-back games for the second time in team history (also: April 24-25, 2024, vs. OKC; 21 total).

- The Isotopes were held to one run or fewer for the fourth time this season (last: April 3 vs. Reno, 8-0). Additionally, the team did not record an extra base hit in a nine-inning contest for the first time since Aug. 14, 2025, at Oklahoma City.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets continue their series with game five on Saturday at 6:35 pm, on Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger. Right-handed pitcher Valente Bellozo is slated to start for Albuquerque, while Oklahoma City has not announced a probable. There will be a post-game fireworks show, weather permitting, also presented by Blake's Lotaburger.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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