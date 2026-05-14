Sullivan's Quality Start Sends Isotopes to 8-2 Triumph

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated six runs in the second inning -sparked by a Cole Carrigg three-run triple-while Sean Sullivan tossed a quality start (6.0 innings, two runs, one earned) to send Albuquerque to an 8-2 win Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won 10 of their last 11 games. Additionally, the club is 24-12 in their last 36 contests since starting 1-4.

-Albuquerque holds a 3.0 game lead in the PCL for the first time since August 28, 2012.

-Since May 1 (last 11 games), the pitching staff has compiled a 3.67 ERA (100.2 IP, 41 ER), the second-best ERA in Triple-A during the span (best: Buffalo, 3.00).

-The Isotopes are nine games above .500 for the first time since August 14, 2013 (67-58).

-Albuquerque holds a 2-0 series for the third time in 2026 (others: vs. El Paso April 7-8 and at Sugar Land May 5-6). The club also won the third game in both sets.

-The Isotopes have swiped a bag in 10-straight contests, two away from tying the franchise record set twice (April 18-May 1, 2024, and August 25-September 7, 2024).

- Chad Stevens went 1-for-5 with a double, extending his overall on-base streak to 44 games, the longest active streak in pro ball. With the Isotopes in 2026, his on-base streak stands at 34, the third-longest in Isotopes history. Also has an active 12-game hit streak.

- Cole Carrigg went 1-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and a walk, pushing his on-base streak to 31 games. During the stretch he is slashing .379/.435/.583 with seven doubles, four triples, four homers, 31 RBI, 12 walks and 23 stolen bases. Also has an active 20-game hit streak, the longest in pro ball. He's the 18 th player in Albuquerque's Triple-A history to record a 20-plus game hit streak.

- Sterlin Thompson singled, walked and drove in a run to extend his on-base streak to 19 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .409/.562/.636 with three doubles, four homers, 23 RBI and 19 walks. Also has a 12-game hit streak.

- Adael Amador singled, walked and drove in a run, extending his on-base streak to 25 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .267/.373/.400 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 18 RBI and 19 walks.

- Zac Veen singled, drove in two, and drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 21 contests. During stretch he is slashing .343/.505/.571 with four doubles, four homers, 20 RBI and 24 walks.

- Sean Sullivan spun 6.0 frames of two-run ball (one earned) while allowing five hits and one walk with three punchouts. It's the second quality start of the year by an Isotopes starter (other: Tanner Gordon, April 2 vs. Reno).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 11:05 am MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Keegan Thompson while Oklahoma City is slated to start Christian Romero.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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