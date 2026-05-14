Walton's Four Runs Batted in, Seven Run Sixth Propel Dirty Sodas to 12-4 Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Utah Dirty Sodas continued their winning ways on Wednesday night, picking up their second straight lopsided victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas

Salt Lake 12, El Paso 4

WP: Samy Natera Jr. (5-0)

LP: Logan Gillaspie (2-2)

Key Performers Yolmer Sánchez: 3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K

Donovan Walton: 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB

Jose Siri: 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R

Trey Mancini: 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

Game Summary

The Salt Lake Bees transformed into the Utah Dirty Sodas on Wednesday night looking to repeat another offensive barrage from Tuesday.

Yolmer Sánchez broke a scoreless stalemate in the home half of the third, ending the pitcher's duel with a 103.5 MPH solo blast over the left field foul pole to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

The Chihuahuas finally broke through in the fifth with four runs to take a 4-2 lead. Back-to-back hits set the table for Jase Bowen who lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to get the Chihuahuas on the board for the first time. The visitors weren't done yet with two outs, as Will Wagner laced his second RBI of the young season, a run-scoring single that brought around Anthony Vilar and catapulted El Paso into the lead. Pablo Reyes knocked in his 22nd run of the year on an RBI single, and on a double steal, Nick Solak touched home to seal the Chihuahua's four-run fifth.

Utah cut the lead in the bottom of the inning thanks to a Jose Siri pinch hit bloop single scoring Denzer Guzman who touched home on the play after doubling for the first knock of the frame.

The Dirty Sodas' bats ignited for a season-high seven runs in the sixth, six of those runs coming with two outs along with seven hits in the frame. Three consecutive doubles by Denzer Guzman, Jose Siri and Trey Mancini all brought in runs as the Dirty Sodas held a commanding 9-4 lead.

The bats weren't finished providing insurance in the home half of the eighth. Mancini led off the inning being hit by a pitch and Nelson Rada reached with his second walk of the game.

Donovan Walton followed with a scorching first triple to right that cleared the bases and scored

two. Walton didn't stop there, crossing the plate on a wild pitch moments later to put the final stamp on a lopsided 12-4 victory on Wednesday night.

Game Notes

- The Bees have won consecutive games and hold a 2-0 advantage in the series. Additionally, this was Salt Lake's third straight home victory, dating back to the series finale against Sacramento on Sunday, May 3. Today's win pushed the home squad to 2-2 when repping the Dirty Sodas.

- Salt Lake hit five doubles in Wednesday's contest, marking the fourth time in 2026 they have done so. When reaching five or more two-baggers as a team, the Bees are undefeated (4-0). Three of those doubles came consecutively in the sixth inning, as Denzer Guzman, Jose Siri and Trey Mancini came through. It is the first occurrence by Salt Lake since July 22, 2021 vs. Las Vegas when three Bees doubled in a row to start the seventh inning.

- The Bees walked seven times today as a team, their 16th such game this season. That total leads the PCL ahead of Albuquerque's 15 games and Round Rock's 14.

- Salt Lake reached double digit run totals in the first two games of the series, scoring 11 on Tuesday and 12 on Wednesday. It marked the first time the Bees have accomplished back-to-back games with 10+ runs since August 7-8, 2025 versus Las Vegas, when Salt Lake won 15-12 and 10-4 on back-to-back nights.

- In his second game on rehab assignment, Logan O'Hoppe reached base in his first at-bat via a walk. The catcher walked twice in Utah's win on Tuesday and totals 14 between the Angels and the Bees on the season. In his next at-bat, O'Hoppe hit an opposite field single for his second hit as a Bee this season. The catcher is 5-for-10 across four career games with Salt Lake.

- Nelson Rada worked a pair of walks in Wednesday's game, now taking the free pass four times in the past two games. The outfielder then swiped his ninth and 10th bags of the year giving him 181 stolen bases in the minor leagues.

- Shaun Anderson worked four scoreless innings in his longest start since September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. The last time the righty got through three without allowing a run was on September 9, 2025 against Tacoma. He also punched out four Chihuahuas to get to 370 career strikeouts at the Triple-A level and 715 total in his career.

- To start the game's scoring, in his 899th Triple-A game, Yolmer Sánchez launched a solo homer over the left field foul pole. It is his 60th at the Triple-A level and 95th in his professional career. Sanchez recorded his first three-hit night of the season which included his sixth multi-RBI performance. His three hits on Wednesday are the most since May 23, 2025 vs Omaha.

- With a leadoff double in the fourth inning, Trey Mancini has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games. The veteran nabbed a two-bagger in his next at-bat making it 50 career doubles at the Triple-A level. Wednesday was Mancini's first game with a pair of doubles since April 25, 2025 as a member of the Reno Aces.

- Two doubles pushed Denzer Guzman's hitting streak to seven games. The shortstop is batting 13-for-31 (.419) with six XBH, 14 RBI and eight runs over the span. He has also reached base safely for a 10th straight game. Guzman has recorded back-to-back games with multiple hits and runs scored helping boost his month of May to a .409 average with 17 RBI, seven extra base hits, 10 runs scored and a 1.185 OPS.

- Jose Siri pinch hit for Jeimer Candelario in the fifth inning. The right fielder notched the third pinch-hit knock of the season for the Dirty Sodas. Siri's hit scored Guzman to cut the visitors' lead to two. In his second trip to the plate, Siri doubled over the centerfielder's head that plated two and put the home squad up two. Siri finished the night with three runs batted in, marking his second-high total of the year to his six RBI against Sacramento on May 1. Siri tabbed back-to-back games with multiple hits while scoring for the fourth straight contest.

- Donovan Walton lined an RBI single into centerfield to make it seven runs scored by Utah in the sixth. He has at least one knock in six of his last seven games. Walton picked up his first triple of the year and tabbed a season-high four RBI making the last time he achieved both marks on Sept. 3, 2024 with Sacramento against the Bees.

- Samy Natera Jr. relieved Huascar Ynoa in the sixth inning. The southpaw struck out four in two scoreless innings pitched while giving up two hits. He's struck out at least three batters in five games this season. Natera Jr.'s scoreless streak of 7.2 innings in four straight appearances are both team highs this season. His 7.2 IP is fourth longest active among PCL arms. Natera Jr., also collected his fifth win of the season, tied for most by a single arm in Triple-A this season.

- Brady Choban tossed the final two innings of the ballgame, punching out two across his scoreless relief outing. The right hander has five consecutive shutout innings in his last three appearances, while holding a season 2.70 ERA in seven games.

Up Next Game three of the series is set for Thursday evening, as the Bees face off against the Chihuahuas as Teachers are honored on Teacher Appreciation Night at 6:35 p.m. MDT from The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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