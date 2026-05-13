Guzman Homers Twice, Bees Cruise to Series Opening Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Salt Lake scored 11 times across the first three frames, providing plenty of run support to cruise to the series-opening victory over El Paso. Beginning a season-long 12-game homestand, the Bees used three home runs, two off Denzer Guzman's bat, and a quality start from Sam Aldegheri to start the long stretch right.

Salt Lake 11, El Paso 4

WP: Sam Aldegheri (2-3)

LP: Marco Gonzales (1-3)

Key Performers

Nick Madrigal: 3-5, R

Denzer Guzman: 2-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Christian Moore: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI

Sam Aldegheri: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R/3 ER, BB, 2 K, W

Game Summary

El Paso scored first to start the series, moving a leadoff walk around the bases to take a 1-0 lead. Salt Lake countered in the bottom half, swinging momentum with Christian Moore's leadoff double. The recently activated infielder came home later in the inning to tie the game.

Nine Bees went to the plate in the second, scoring six times to take the lead. Moore collected two RBI in the frame on a single, before Logan O'Hoppe followed with a run-producing single of his own. The Angels catcher started a rehab assignment with Salt Lake today, scoring twice. Denzer Guzman capped the scoring emphatically with a three-run blast to left, his sixth of the year.

Starter Sam Aldegheri enjoyed ample run support, retiring five El Paso hitters in a row. The southpaw got additional help from his offense in the third. Jose Siri teed off to over the right center wall, notching his fifth homer of the year on a solo shot. With two outs and two on, Guzman cashed in again, collecting his second three-run longball of the night, also to left field, to push the advantage to 11-1.

The Chihuahuas tallied two runs over the next three innings, the only other blemishes Aldegheri allowed on his way to a quality start, his first of the season and third by a Bee in 2026. One inning later, El Paso launched a solo shot off the Salt Lake bullpen to get another run back and close the gap to 11-4.

Both bullpens took over, keeping each side scoreless through the remainder of the contest. Jared Southard and Kaleb Ort each tossed a shutout frame in relief, with the latter finishing off the series opening win for the Bees.

Game Notes

The Bees collected their fourth series opening win in their last five chances tonight, moving to 5-3 this season and 3-1 at home. Salt Lake has matched their season high with two straight home wins, doing so for the fourth time in 2026.

Salt Lake's 11 runs scored in the first three innings are the most since June 5, 2025 against Round Rock. The Bees scored four in the first and seven more in the third inning. Chad Stevens led the way in the Bees 11-8 win over the Express last year with a 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Salt Lake's six-run second inning tied for the most runs scored in an inning this season, tying its six-run total in the eighth on April 22 against Las Vegas.

The Bees launched three homers today, two from Denzer Guzman and one courtesy of Jose Siri. Salt Lake moved to 4-1 in games where they have three or more longballs and are unbeaten at home (2-0).

Salt Lake successfully challenged four times tonight, matching their season high (Apr. 23 at Las Vegas; Apr. 12 at Reno).

Denzer Guzman slugged two three-run homers in the second and third innings to help the Bees go up 10 runs. The Dominican's two bombs are the most through the first three innings since May 24, 2025 when Tucker Flint hit two in the 14-11 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers. His six RBI in the first three innings are the most since CJ Cron drove in six on June 1, 2017 against El Paso.

For just the third time this year a Bees starter recorded a quality start. Sam Aldegheri meets Caden Dana (4/18) and George Klassen (4/25) as the only members of the pitching staff to record the feat this season. The Italian finished with six innings pitched, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two and walking one. Aldegheri also picked up his first career quality start at the Triple-A level and has his second straight start at the level with at least six innings pitched.

In his first at-bat following a seven-day injured list stint, Christian Moore doubled to left. He later singled two runs home, collecting RBI 14 and 15 of the season. Moore scored twice in the game. It is his third game of the season with at least two hits and two RBI in the same game (Apr. 15 vs. Sugar Land; Apr. 21 at Las Vegas).

Logan O'Hoppe, in a rehab assignment, walked twice, singled home a run, and scored twice. The catcher made his first action as a Salt Lake Bee since a two-game stint in August 2023 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Smith's Ballpark. O'Hoppe has scored a run in all three games he has appeared with Salt Lake and has five total. He is batting .500 (4-for-8) across his short career as a Bee.

The Bees' second round-tripper of the game came via Jose Siri's solo homer that sailed right over the 385 foot sign in right-center. It was his fifth homer of the year and fourth against a right handed pitcher. It's also his second in the month of May.

For the first time since May 15, 2024 as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Nick Madrigal recorded a three hit performance at any level. Tonight's second baseman finished 3-for-5 with a run scored, extending his hit streak to nine games. Madrigal has now tied his longest career Triple-A hit streak, matching a August 18-27, 2019 span with Charlotte (Chicago White Sox). He is batting 16-for-40 (.400) with seven runs scored, two doubles, seven RBI, four walks and two stolen bases.

In the fifth inning, Jeimer Candelario recorded his 1200th at-bat at the Triple A level. The veteran switch-hitter doubled in the milestone at-bat. Candelario has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, including a three-hit performance on May 5 in Oklahoma City. It is the first baseman's second straight game with an extra-base hit, after homering on May 9 at Oklahoma City.

Trey Mancini's 25th knock of the season came on a single in the fourth inning. The designated hitter has reached base in 10 of his last 11 games. He ended his on base streak at nine games in the defeat on May 9 in Oklahoma City.

It's the first time since August 13, 2025, since Nelson Rada worked three walks in a game. The centerfielder did so against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and notched three bases on balls in tonight's win.

With a 1-2-3 ninth inning, Kaleb Ort worked his second straight scoreless outing and fourth in his last five games. In the past five games, the right hander has a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings with six strikeouts to four walks.

After giving up a grand slam in his last outing, Jared Southard worked a scoreless eighth inning tonight. The Texas Longhorn has recorded four scoreless outings in his last five appearances.

Up Next

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday evening, as the Bees turn into the Dirty Sodas and face off against the Chihuahuas at 6:35 p.m. MDT from The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.