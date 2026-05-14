Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/13 vs. Sugar Land

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/13 vs. Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (1-4, 6.75) vs. Sugar Land RHP Miguel Ullola (1-3, 5.72)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Bryce Miller - reinstated from Major League rehab

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 8-6 in the series opener to Sugar Land on Tuesday...teams traded runs in the first inning, and Brennen Davis hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at two...Sugar Land began to pull away with six runs scored across the fifth, six and seventh innings, taking an 8-3 lead...Tacoma rallied with three in the bottom of the eighth inning with an RBI double from Ryan Bliss and a two-run double from Victor Labrada...Nick Hull and Houston Roth kept the Space Cowboys off the board for the final two innings, but Tacoma could not get closer in the 8-6 loss.

IT'S A PERFECT 10: INF Ryan Bliss hit an RBI double in the eighth inning on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season...Bliss has collected 10 hits over his last 10 games, five of which have gone for doubles...Bliss' five doubles in May are tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League... Bliss is the fourth Rainiers hitter to hit a double in three consecutive games, joining Brock Rodden (March 28-31), Brian O'Keefe (April 22-25) and Brennen Davis (April 24-26)...it's the first time Bliss has doubled in three straight games since doing so in five straight games from June 30-July 5, 2023 with Double-A Amarillo.

THE PEREDA MARCHES ON: C Jhonny Pereda tallied a hit in his first game back with Tacoma after being optioned back from Seattle, going 1-for-3 with a walk...Pereda's .333 average is tied for the second-best among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with Brian O'Keefe...Pereda's walk on Tuesday was his 12th of the season, matching his 12 strikeouts...his 1.00 walk/strikeout ratio is tied for the fourth-best among Triple-A catchers (min 50. PA).

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run on Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to seven games...in that time (since May 5), Davis is hitting .519 (14x27) with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI...since May 5, Davis leads the PCL with a .618 on-base percentage and is tied for the lead with five doubles, while ranking second with a 1.037 slugging percentage, 1.655 OPS and 14 hits...Davis ranks sixth among PCL hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 51.9% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

EXTRA! EXTRA! (BASES): Since May 5, the Rainiers picked up 35 extra-base hits, tied for the most in Triple-A in that time (also: St. Paul)...Tacoma also connected another home run on Tuesday, their 15th since May 5, the second-most in the circuit over that time, while their 55 runs scored are the third-most...the Rainiers have homered in their last four games, their second-longest streak of the season (6G - March 27-April 3) and the second-longest active streak in the PCL.

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer has been locked in to start the season, allowing one earned run over 12.2 innings...among PCL pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Mayer's five hits allowed are the fewest, his 0.71 ERA is the second-best, ranking third with a .119 opponent batting average...Mayer has relied on his fastball, throwing it 70.2% of the time, the second-highest rate that any PCL pitcher (min. 200 pitches) uses their fastball this season (Baseball Savant).

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: The Rainiers suffered their fifth walk-off loss of the season on Sunday, tied for the most in Triple-A...through 40 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 27 of the 40 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 18 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-15 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-12 in one-run games.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Following Tuesday's game, Tacoma's bullpen owns a 2.76 ERA, the best among full-season minor league teams and the only full-season bullpen with an ERA under 3.00...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 16 of the 40 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just six times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 39 games since the 2017 Oklahoma City Dodgers bullpen had a 2.57 ERA...the eight home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are tied for the fewest among full-season minor league teams.

BACKSTOP BOMBS: C Brian O'Keefe went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a home run on Friday night, giving him nine doubles and two homers this season...since the 2022 season, O'Keefe has hit 44 home runs while playing catcher, the most in Triple-A in that time...O'Keefe's .333 average ranks second among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season, also ranking second with his nine doubles.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners cruised to a 10-2 victory over Houston on Tuesday night...Dominic Canzone went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI, while Randy Arozarena went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, driving in three...Bryan Woo logged a quality start, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and nine strikeouts...Domingo González made his Major League debut, throwing a scoreless ninth inning in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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