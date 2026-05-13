Chihuahuas Hit Two Home Runs In Loss At Salt Lake Tuesday

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored the final three runs of Tuesday night's game at Salt Lake but lost to the Bees 11-4. It was the opener of El Paso's six-game road trip.

El Paso first baseman Nick Solak went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk, and he's reached base seven times in the past two games. Designated hitter José Miranda also homered for El Paso. Third baseman Pablo Reyes walked in his final plate appearance to extend his on-base streak to 28 games.

The Bees sent 10 batters to the plate in their six-run second inning and hit two homers in their four-run third inning. Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe caught all nine innings on MLB Injury Rehab for Salt Lake. Justin Yeager, Kyle Hart and Garrett Hawkins all pitched scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas.

Team Records: El Paso (19-21), Salt Lake (17-22)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso LHP JP Sears (3-1, 5.91) vs. Salt Lake RHP Ryan Johnson (0-0, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Salt Lake 11 El Paso 4 - Tuesday

WP: Aldegheri (2-3)

LP: Gonzales (1-3)

S: None

Time: 2:46

Attn: 3,801







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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