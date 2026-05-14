SAC Postgame Notes 5.13 at RR

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (21-18) 5 @ Round Rock (16-25) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped tonight's game in walkoff fashion, 5-6, after initially holding a 5-1 lead...marked their third walkoff defeat of the season, all of which have come in regulation time.

Seth Lonsway was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed one run on three hits (1 HR) with two walks and a season-high five strikeouts in a season-high-tying 5.0 innings of work and on a season-high 83 pitches...Lonsway fanned five-or-more batters in five Triple-A starts last season.

Jake Holton went 2-for-4, his sixth multi-hit game of the season, with a three-run double in the eighth...marked his first three-RBI at-bat since September 9, 2025, with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves (also a three-run double)...is also his third career three-run at-bat that was not a home run.

Daniel Susac (MLR) went 1-for-4...was hit by a pitch in the first inning, marked his second time being plunked this season (also, May 10 vs. Reno)...was his first time in his career being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Buddy Kennedy went 1-for-5 with a double, his 11th of the season, and is now tied for fifth-most in the PCL...he is batting .333 (25-for-75) with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 14 RBI, 10 walks, a .613 slugging percentage and a 1.032 OPS over his last 19 games since April 19...his 12 extra-base-hits since that date are fourth-most in the PCL and T-8th most in Triple-A.

Drew Cavanaugh went 1-for-3 with the Cats' first hit of the game, a double in the fifth, in his Triple-A season debut...in 14 games with Sacramento last season, he batted .184 (9-for-49) with one double, one home run, three RBI, four walks and a .510 OPS.

EXPRESS NOTES

The Round Rock Express won tonight's game in walkoff fashion, 6-5...they are now 3-1 in their last four games, following an eight-game losing streak...marked their first walkoff victory of the season...Round Rock recorded 12 walkoff victories in 2025.

The Express earned their first win of the season when trailing after the 7th inning (now 1-20)...are 14-4 when scoring 5+ runs and 5-14 when allowing 5+ runs.

Trey Supak (ND, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, 79 pitches, 59 strikes) made his eighth start of the season...fifth straight start tossing at least five innings... did not give up a hit or a run until the fifth inning (2B Drew Cavanaugh)... made his fifth career start in six game against Sacramento.

Michael Helman (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, SO) belted his team-leading 5th home run with a 3-run shot in the bottom of the 8th...45 degrees on the homer marks the highest on an E-Train round-tripper this season...has a hit in 5 of his last 6 G... four of his homers have come in the last two weeks (4/29)... has four of the last eighth Express homers.

Aaron Zavala delivered Round Rock's first walk-off win of the season with a two-run single in the bottom of the 9th as a pinch-hitter for RF Gilberto Celestino...is now slashing .343/.410/.543 with a HR, 4 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB, 7 SO and 2 SB through 9 G in May.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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