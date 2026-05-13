Reno Jumps in Front Early En Route to Series Opening Win

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces opened their six-game series with an 8-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno (21-19) jumped on the board in the second inning after a throwing error by Las Vegas third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer allowed Luken Baker to reach. Jacob Amaya followed with an RBI double before Luis Urías lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Aces a 1-0 lead.

Las Vegas (19-19) answered with two runs in the third, but Reno quickly responded with a three-run bottom half. Kristian Robinson doubled and Tommy Troy singled him home before LuJames Groover ripped a two-run triple into right field to put the Aces back in front, 4-2.

The Aces broke the game open in the fourth inning. Robinson launched a three-run homer to left-center field, his fourth of the season, after doubles from Anderdson Rojas and Urías set the table. Groover later added a sacrifice fly to cap a four-run frame and extend Reno's lead to 8-2.

Thomas Hatch earned the win for Reno, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings while striking out four. The Aviators chipped away late with two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, but Reno's bullpen held on. Drey Jameson recorded the final two outs in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Robinson finished 2-for-3 with a homer, double, three RBIs and two walks, while Troy and Rojas each collected two hits in the victory. start of finishing five innings and third straight start working into the sixth inning.

The Aces will look to keep the momentum going in game two of the Silver State Showdown, presented by America250 Nevada. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field will be at 6:05 p.m.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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