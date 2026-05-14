Reno's Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces erased an early deficit and brought the tying run to base in the ninth inning but ultimately fell 6-5 to the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Las Vegas (20-19) struck first in the opening inning, though Reno (21-20) answered immediately with a pair of runs. After Anderdson Rojas drew a walk and LuJames Groover singled, Tyler Locklear delivered an RBI single before Jacob Amaya added another run-scoring hit to give the Aces a 2-1 advantage.

The Aviators regained momentum in the fourth when Cade Marlowe tripled and later scored during a two-run frame that put Las Vegas ahead for good. Reno chipped away throughout the middle innings, including an RBI sacrifice fly from Groover in the fifth and an RBI double by Aramis Garcia in the sixth.

Las Vegas created separation in the sixth inning when Junior Perez launched a two-run homer to right field, part of a three-run inning that proved decisive. Perez finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Joshua Kuroda-Grauer added three hits for the Aviators.

Reno stayed within striking distance thanks to strong offensive nights from Rojas and Locklear, who each recorded multi-hit games. The Aces also received scoreless relief work from Taylor Rashi, who tossed two shutout innings with two strikeouts.

The Aces threatened in the ninth after Rojas singled and Jacob Amaya walked with two outs, but Las Vegas closer Nick Anderson retired Luis Urías on a fly out to end the game and secure the Aviators' 6-5 victory.

The Aces will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Aviators. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field will be at 11:05 a.m.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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