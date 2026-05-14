Bats Heat up Just in Time

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets broke out of a recent offensive rut with 12 runs and 18 hits and then had to fend off a furious late charge by the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 12-10 win Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Comets (21-20) struck first as Ryan Fitzgerald drove in Ryan Ward on a two-out single in the opening inning. Ward's sacrifice fly in the third inning made it 2-0, and Albuquerque (25-17) got back within one run in the fifth inning. The Comets answered with a two-run sixth, as Zach Ehrhard ripped a RBI double and Alex Freeland followed with a RBI single to make the lead 4-1. The Comets piled on four runs in the seventh inning on run-scoring doubles by Austin Gauthier and Ehrhard, plus another RBI single by Freeland to extend the lead to 8-1. Albuquerque plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning, but Oklahoma City topped that with a four-run eighth inning, taking advantage of six walks in the frame. The Isotopes plated four runs themselves in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 12-7. Then in the ninth inning, Blaine Crim hit a three-run homer to shrink OKC's lead to two runs before the Comets were able to finally put the game away.

Of Note -The Comets snapped a four-game losing skid in Albuquerque and won for just the second time in the last eight games at Isotopes Park...OKC moved its record back above .500 at 21-20.

-After scoring a total of three runs and 13 hits over the first two games of the series, the Comets broke out for 12 runs and 18 hits Thursday. The hit total tied the team's season high, initially set March 31 at Las Vegas...All nine Comets collected at least one hit, and seven players finished with multi-hit games.

-Eliezer Alfonzo matched his career-high of four hits, going 4-for-5 with a RBI double. It was Alfonzo's fifth career four-hit games, last done Sept. 3, 2023 with High-A West Michigan (DET).

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to a season-best nine games. Fitzgerald is 14-for-42 (.333) with two doubles, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch.

-Christian Romero recorded the Comets' fourth quality start of the season after allowing just one run and three hits across 6.0 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts. The six innings set a season high for Romero, who improved to 3-1.

-Zach Ehrhard went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Over the last two games, Ehrhard has tallied three extra-base hits and four RBI.

-Tyler Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Over his last five games, Fitzgerald is 8-for-17 with three extra-base hits and nine RBI.

Next Up: The Comets look to win consecutive games in Albuquerque for the first time this season when they face the Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT Friday night. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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