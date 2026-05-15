Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/14 vs. Sugar Land

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/14 vs. Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (2-3, 4.70) vs. Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (1-2, 3.42)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Matt Brash (#58) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

DEL C Jhonny Pereda - recalled by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took an early lead and never looked back in a 6-1 win over Sugar Land on Wednesday night...Tacoma scored three runs in the first inning as Colt Emerson hit a two-run home run and Brock Rodden drove in a run with a double...Dane Dunning cruised through 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, while striking out four...the Space Cowboys scored their lone run in the sixth inning, but Tacoma put the game out of reach with three more runs in the eighth as Emerson drove in two more with a single and Ryan Bliss drove in another run with his second single of the night...Robinson Oritz and Cole Wilcox combined to retire the final nine hitters in the win.

BOLD AND BRASH: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Brash, 28, was placed on Seattle's 15-Day Injured List with right lat inflammation on May 1 (retro April 30)...the right-hander got off to a dominant start with the Mariners this season, going 2-0 with zero earned runs over 11.1 innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out eight...Brash appeared in six games with Tacoma in 2025, allowing five earned runs over 5.1 innings, walking two and striking out five...Brash marks the sixth Major League rehab assignment by a Mariners player in Tacoma this season.

BLISS SWIPING BAGS: INF Ryan Bliss stole his fifth base of the season on Wednesday night, the 77th of his Rainiers career, passing Mike Davis (76SB from1981-82) for the fourth-most in franchise history...next up on the list is Cade Marlowe, who stole 91 bases with Tacoma from 2021-25...since his Triple-A debut on July 14, 2023, Bliss' 82 total steals (76 with Tacoma, five with Reno), are the second-most in the PCL, trailing only the 100 by Samad Taylor in that time.

WALK THIS WAY: The Rainiers worked nine walks on Wednesday night, the fourth time they have drawn at least nine walks...five of the nine walks were drawn by the top two hitters in the lineup: Victor Labrada and Victor Robles, tied for the second-most walks by the top two hitters in the order in a Triple-A game this season...Labrada drew three walks, tied for the most by a Rainiers hitter this season, the fifth consecutive game he's drawn a walk, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...the last Rainiers hitter to draw a walk in six straight games is Leo Rivas, who did so in seven straight from August 12-26, 2025...the Rainiers also took more walks than strikeouts on Wednesday, the seventh time they have as many (or more) walks than strikeouts in a game this season, going 5-2 in such games.

THESE GO TO 11: INF Ryan Bliss hit a pair of singles on Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season...Bliss has collected 12 hits over his last 11 games, five of which have gone for doubles...Bliss' five doubles in May are tied for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League...it's the longest hitting streak for a Rainiers hitter since Rhylan Thomas went on a 13-game streak from August 21-September 4, 2025...Bliss' 11-game streak is the 10th-longest streak in the PCL this season and the fifth-longest active streak...in his last four games hitting in the five-spot in the order, Bliss is hitting .333 (5x15) with three doubles.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis went 1-for-5 on Wednesday, extending his on-base streak to eight games...in that time (since May 5), Davis is hitting .469 (15x32) with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI...since May 5, Davis is tied for the league lead with 15 hits, while his slash line of .469/.564/.906 all rank second in the PCL, as well as his1.470 OPS in that time...Davis ranks fifth among PCL hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 53.5% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer has been locked in to start the season, allowing one earned run over 12.2 innings...among PCL pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Mayer's five hits allowed are the fewest, his 0.71 ERA is the second-best, ranking third with a .119 opponent batting average...Mayer has relied on his fastball, throwing it 70.2% of the time, the second-highest rate that any PCL pitcher (min. 200 pitches) uses their fastball this season (Baseball Savant).

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 41 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 27 of the 41 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 18 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-15 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-12 in one-run games.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Following Wednesday's game, Tacoma's bullpen owns a 2.74 ERA, the best among full-season minor league teams and one of only two full-season bullpens with an ERA under 3.00 (Buffalo - 2.98)...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 16 of the 41 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just six times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 41 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 2.33 ERA...the eight home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are tied for the fewest among full-season minor league teams.

BACKSTOP BOMBS: C Brian O'Keefe went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a home run on Friday night, giving him nine doubles and two homers this season...since the 2022 season, O'Keefe has hit 44 home runs while playing catcher, the most in Triple-A in that time...O'Keefe's .328 average ranks third among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season, also ranking second with his nine doubles.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday night in Houston...J.P. Crawford hit a leadoff home run to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the first...Luke Raley went 2-for-3 with a home run in the sixth inning to make it 2-0...Houston took a 3-2 lead after eight innings, but the Mariners tied the game in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk to Julio Rodríguez...Seattle was held off the board in the top of the 10th, while Houston scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning, taking the game 4-3.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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