Vilar Picks up Three Hits in Loss Wednesday

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Salt Lake Bees sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run sixth inning in their 12-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night. The Chihuahuas have dropped the first two games of their six-game road series.

El Paso catcher Anthony Vilar went 3-for-4 with two doubles off the left field fence, tying his season high for hits in a game. First baseman Pablo Reyes went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, advancing his on-base streak to 29 games. One of El Paso's runs came when Nick Solak stole home on the back half of a double steal in the top of the fifth.

The Chihuahuas led 4-1 in the fifth inning before allowing a run in the fifth and seven unearned runs in the sixth. Former NMSU Aggie Samy Natera Jr. pitched two scoreless relief innings and was the winning pitcher.

Team Records: El Paso (19-22), Salt Lake (18-22)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso LHP Fernando Sanchez (0-0, -.--) vs. Salt Lake RHP Caden Dana (1-2, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Salt Lake 12 El Paso 4 - Wednesday

WP: Natera Jr. (5-0)

LP: Gillaspie (2-2)

S: None

Time: 3:12

Attn: 4,674







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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