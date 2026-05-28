Chihuahuas Win 8-5 Wednesday In Albuquerque

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-5 Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field to end their three-game losing streak. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf pitched a season-high 5.1 innings and got the win. First baseman Nick Solak went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double. It was Solak's fourth home run in the past five games, and he's reached base multiple times in five consecutive games. Solak hit one homer in his first 28 games this season and has hit five in his last 13.

Right fielder Nick Schnell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI single. Pablo Reyes and Jase Bowen also had two hits for El Paso. Shortstop Mason McCoy went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base. Garrett Hawkins and Kyle Hart both threw scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Isotopes 5 Final Score (05/27/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (24-29), Albuquerque (29-24)

Next Game: Thursday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (1-0, 2.09) vs. Albuquerque RHP Domingo Acevedo (1-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 8 Albuquerque 5 - Wednesday

WP: Wolf (2-3)

LP: Bellozo (0-4)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 7,762







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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