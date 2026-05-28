Groover, Locklear Notch Three Hits Each as River Cats Swipe Game Two

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Five straight two-out hits in the third inning helped the Reno Aces snatch an early lead, but it evaporated by the game's end as the Sacramento River Cats stormed back for a 12-5 victory.

A ground out and fly out seemingly had the Aces (24-29) on their heels, but Reno ripped off five straight hits that started with singles from LuJames Groover and Pavin Smith, the latter of which started a rehab assignment with the Aces today.

Next up was Luis Urías with a single through the middle to score Groover, while Tyler Locklear roped a double into center for a pair of RBI. Last up was Angel Ortiz, who continued his hot start with a double down the left-field line to score Locklear.

However, the following half inning started the response from the River Cats (31-20), all of which started with a one-out, two-run home run from Drew Cavanaugh. Two more runs scored in the frame to snatch their first lead.

Groover knotted the game for the Aces in the bottom of the fourth, once again delivering with two outs when he ripped a single into center that scored Jacob Amaya.

That was the final tally of the game for Reno, as the River Cats pulled back in front on the second homer of the night from Cavanaugh during the top of the fifth before pouring on another five runs (four in the ninth).

Eight of nine Aces recorded hits in the game but only Groover and Locklear ended their night with a trio of hits, the second straight multi-hit game for both Aces. Both scored once and doubled, though Locklear had two RBI to the one of Groover. Ortiz also finished with another multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.

Charged with the loss for Reno was starter Dylan Ray (1-4), who was tagged for six runs (only two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 4.1 innings.

Game three of this series gets underway from Greater Nevada Field on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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