SAC Postgame Notes 5.27 at RNO

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (31-20) 12 @ Reno (24-29) 5

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 12-5, their ninth double-digit win...they are now 12-3 in their last 15 games since May 10 after going 11-11 in the 22 games prior to May 10..marked their 13th multi-homer game, they are 13-0 in such games...was their sixth three-plus-homer game and third in the last nine days...was their second seven-plus-XBH game of the season (also, May 20 vs. SUG, 5 doubles and 4 home runs).

Blade Tidwell was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed a season-high-tying five runs on a career-high-tying 10 hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 4.0 innings...the only other time Tidwell allowed 10 hits was May 20, 2024 with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies...allowed five runs on May 3 this season at Salt Lake...also threw his second wild pitch...was his first 4.0-plus-inning, no walk game since April 27 (1) with Syracuse.

Dylan Smith earned his first win of the season...threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning two batters.

Drew Cavanaugh (4-for-4) recorded his second multi-homer game of the season...the only River Cat to have multiple multi-homer games last season was Marco Luciano (3 two-HR games)...two of Luciano's multi-HR games were just six days apart; Cavanaugh's multi-HR games are seven days apart...his first longball in the fourth inning traveled 431 feet; the third-longest homer by a River Cat this season (Bericoto, 459; Eldridge, 434)...his second traveled 430 feet...he has knocked nine extra-base-hits in his last six games since May 20, leading all of Triple-A in that span...he is batting .560 (14-for-25) with five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, two stolen bases, a 1.240 slugging percentage and a 1.833 OPS in that time...marked the third four-plus-hit game of his career and second five-RBI game of his career.

Turner Hill (3-for-5) knocked his first home run of the season, a 389-foot, solo-shot to right field...made him the final River Cat (min. 5 games) to record a home run this season...marked the sixth home run of his professional career, and first at the Triple-A level...also knocked a double in the fourth...marked the sixth multi-extra-base-hit game of his career, and first since July 12...also was his first that included a home run...was his third three-hit game with Sacramento this year.

Grant McCray went 2-for-4 with a triple in the fourth, his first of the season...was Sacramento's fifth three-bagger of the year, and first since April 23...extended his hitting streak to seven games...he is batting .478 (11-for-23) with four doubles, one triple, six RBI, one stolen base, a .739 slugging percentage and a 1.320 OPS in that span...four of those seven games have been multi-hit affairs.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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