OKC Comets Game Notes - May 28, 2026

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (29-23) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-30)

Game #53 of 150/First Half #53 of 75/Road #27 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP River Ryan (1-0, 2.81) vs. SUG-RHP Ethan Pecko (0-2, 5.51)

Thursday, May 28, 2026 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets search for the series lead when they play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field...The six-game series is tied, 1-1...Oklahoma City is 9-3 over the last 12 games but 2-3 in the last five games.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored three runs to break an eighth-inning tie and held off a ninth-inning charge, sending the Oklahoma City Comets to a 5-3 loss Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land scored one run each in of the third and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Comets tied the game in the seventh inning on an opposite field, two-run homer from Chuckie Robinson against rehabbing six-time All-Star Josh Hader. Still tied, 2-2, in the eighth inning, Sugar Land retook the lead, as the inning started with a double, RBI single and then a two-run homer by Jack Winkler. In the ninth inning, Zach Ehrhard collected a RBI single with two outs to put the tying runs on base but the Comets were unable to continue the rally.

Today's Probable Pitchers: River Ryan (1-0) makes his fifth start of the year after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...After making his first two starts this season, Ryan went on the Injured List with a hamstring injury April 17-May 14. Since his return, he has allowed just one run and four hits - all singles - with one walk and 11 strikeouts over 9.0 innings...During his last outing May 21 against Reno, he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings with two hits and seven strikeouts. The victory was Ryan's first since July 28, 2024 with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston...MLB's No. 80 prospect and the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect per MLB.com, Ryan made his season debut April 4 in Las Vegas. Prior to that outing, Ryan's last regular season appearance was with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh in his last of four starts with the Dodgers during his MLB debut season, going 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .208 BAA...The Dodgers acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of fellow Comets pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 1-1 2025: 5-10 All-time: 58-49 At SUG: 29-27

The Comets play their first of four series against Sugar Land this season and make their first of two trips to Constellation Field...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...At the plate, Ryan Ward (.321 AVG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI) tallied 18 hits in 15 games against the Space Cowboys. Kyle Funkhouser led the pitching staff, allowing two runs across 10.2 innings pitched in three appearances (two starts)...Sugar Land joined the Pacific Coast League in 2021 and won the 2024 Triple-A National Championship.

Liftoff: Despite last night's loss, the Comets are 9-3 over the last 12 games and own a league-best 16-7 record since April 30. The Comets have also won four consecutive series during the stretch...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 29 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...All three losses during the current 9-3 stretch have been by two runs or less along with six of the seven losses over the last 23 games...Across the last 11 games, the Comets have won by eight-plus runs five times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 94-36 margin.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI Wednesday to lead the OKC offense. He tied his season high in hits, initially set March 31 at Las Vegas...Ehrhard has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .452 (14-for-31) with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 10 walks. He has also reached base safely in 18 straight games and is batting .311 (12-for-61) with 12 RBI, 17 walks and 12 runs scored during the stretch that started May 1...The on-base streak is the longest of Ehrhard's pro career and ranks third-longest among Comets players this season behind Ryan Fitzgerald and Noah Miller's 19-game on-base streaks.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald finished last night's game 2-for-4 and scored a run as he extend his on-base streak to 19 games, matching the longest streak by a Comet this season, along with Noah Miller (March 27-April 17). The last Comets player to reach base safely in 20 or more games was Alex Freeland who reached base in 22 consecutive games July 10-Sept. 16, 2025 with OKC...Fitzgerald has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games since May 1, batting .312 (24-for-77) with eight extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 10 walks and 17 runs scored...His 68 hits overall this season are tied for most in the PCL, while his 39 RBI rank fourth-most in the league.

Hot and Cold: One day after piling up a dozen runs, the Comets were limited to three runs in last night's loss. Over the last 14 games, the Comets are 9-5. In the nine wins, they've combined to score 96 runs but have been held to 13 runs in the five losses combined, with three or fewer runs in four of the five defeats. In those five losses, the Comets have batted just .185 (31-for-168) with eight extra-base hits while going 5-for-37 (.135) with runners in scoring position....After scoring at least six runs in 16 of 18 games entering Saturday's contest, the Comets have scored under six runs in three of the last four games...In OKC's last two losses, the Comets have scored two runs prior to the ninth inning.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end after going 0-for-4. Fitzgerald went 19-for-48 (.396) with five home runs, four doubles, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored. The streak was Fitzgerald's career high and the longest by a Comet this season and longest since Ryan Ward hit safely in 17 consecutive games July 6-29, 2025...Since his streak began May 8, Fitzgerald is tied for the league lead with five homers and ranks second with 20 RBI while ranking second with a .731 SLG and 1.184 OPS.

Road Block: The Comets' loss last night was the team's first on the road since May 13 in Albuquerque and just the team's third loss over the last 12 road games. The Comets have also won 10 of their last 14 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 14-12 overall in away games...The Comets are batting a Triple-A-best .294 on the road this season overall and their 190 runs scored in away games are second-most among the 30 Triple-A teams. Entering last night, OKC had scored at least 10 runs in five straight road games (71 R).

The Witching Hours: Including last night, nine of OKC's 23 losses this year have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings. The team is now 2-5 when tied after seven innings...The Comets allowed three runs in the eighth inning Wednesday, turning a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 deficit heading into the ninth inning. OKC has allowed the second most eighth-inning runs across the Minors this season (52)...Last night marked the 10th last at-bat loss of the season for the Comets.

Way of the K: The OKC pitching staff finished with nine strikeouts last night, marking the eighth straight game finishing at or above the benchmark. During the eight-game stretch, the Comets have struck out 85 batters for the most K's among all 30 Triple-A teams since May 19. They have tallied double-digit strikeouts five times over the eight games...During the team's current 16-7 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 221 strikeouts (206.0 IP) are second-most in the PCL. In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets' 220 strikeouts were second-fewest in the league.

Around the Horn: In each of OKC's last 14 games, there has not been a single lead change. In fact, only three times has a trailing team come back to even tie the game after falling behind, with just two instances over the last 13 games, including last night...The Comets have now gone 1-1 through the first two games in seven of their 10 series this year. When a series is tied through two games, the Comets are 3-3 in Game 3 (1-2 on the road)...Ryan Ward has 457 career hits with Oklahoma City. He is five hits away from Drew Avans' Bricktown-era record of 462 career hits. LHP: .







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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