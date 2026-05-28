Gordon Deals, Biggio Delivers in Space Cowboys Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-30) evened their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets (29-23) on Wednesday night, knocking off Oklahoma City 5-3 at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Cavan Biggio and Joey Loperfido each worked walks before CJ Alexander moved both runners into scoring position with a groundout. Zach Cole then ripped a single into center field, bringing home the opening run giving the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

The Space Cowboys added another run in the sixth. Kellen Strahm, Tommy Sacco Jr. and Biggio all drew walks to load the bases before Loperfido brought home a run on a groundout, extending Sugar Land's lead to 2-0.

LHP Colton Gordon turned in one of his best outings of the season for Sugar Land, tossing a season-high six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out four.

LHP Josh Hader followed with an inning of relief in the seventh. The lefty got a pair of groundouts and a had a runner reach on an error, helping set up a Comets game-tying two-run homer, evening the score at 2-2.

Sugar Land answered immediately in the bottom of the eighth. Sacco Jr. doubled to lead off the inning before Biggio hit an RBI single to left field, putting the Space Cowboys back in front, 3-2. Jack Winkler followed by launching a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, pushing the lead to 5-2.

Oklahoma City scratched across a run in the ninth inning, but RHP Jayden Murray (S, 4) struck out the side to close out the 5-3 victory and split the first two games of the series.

NOTABLE:

- Zach Cole went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday night in his first game back with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

- Kellen Strahm stole his 13th base of the season on Wednesday night, moving into a tie for fourth in the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases.

- Joey Loperfido went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and a stolen base in his first game on Major League rehab with Sugar Land. Loperfido's only time he was retired in the ball game still resulted in an RBI as the left fielder played seven innings.

- LHP Josh Hader tossed 1.0 inning for Sugar Land on Wednesday night, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with no walks.

- LHP Colton Gordon turned in a season-high 6.0 innings on the mound, allowing just four hits and no runs while striking out four. It was the first outing of 6.0 or more innings Gordon has posted since 8/23/25 @ IOW.

Sugar Land looks to take control of their series against the Oklahoma City Comets on Thursday night. RHP Ethan Pecko will take the mound for the Space Cowboys while the Comets will throw RHP River Ryan for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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