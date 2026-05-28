Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 8-5

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Chihuahuas plated multiple runs in three innings-including three in the third behind two homers-while Albuquerque went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left six on-base en route to an 8-5 loss Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes' four-game win streak over the Chihuahuas ends.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-3 with a double, his fourth-straight game with an extra-base hit (two homers and two doubles). Extended his hitting streak to nine games, tied for the 10th-longest active streak in Triple-A. Slashing .333/.436/.667 with five doubles, two homers and three RBI. Seven of his 17 extra-base hits have come in his last eight games, while nine of his 17 extra-base hits have come since May 7.

-Kyle McCann went 2-for-4 with a homer-his first with the Isotopes- and three RBI. Is 3-for-7 with a double, homer and four RBI over his first games with Albuquerque. Was his first homer in affiliated ball since September 11, 2024, with Oakland.

-Zac Veen registered three knocks, tying a season-high (four times; others: April 25 at SAC, May 1 vs. ELP and May 7 at SUG). Over 19 games in May, is slashing .313/.494/.469 with two doubles, one triple, two homers, 16 RBI and 22 walks. His 22 walks in May are the most in a month for his career (previous: 19, June 2021 with Single-A Fresno).

-Nic Kent went 2-for-3 with his fifth homer of the year. All five of his homers have come in his last nine games. Was his fifth-straight contest with an RBI (12 total during stretch). Twelve of his 18 RBI on the year have come in his last nine contests. Over his last seven games, is 9-for-25 with four homers. Was his fourth multi-hit game of the year.

-The Isotopes fall to 3-19 when permitting eight-plus runs

-Albuquerque has scored 61 runs over its last 11 games (5.54 runs per game) after plating 90 in the previous 12 contests (7.50 runs per game).

-The Isotopes have allowed 170 hits over their last 12 games-the most in Triple-A (second: Round Rock, 127). Additionally, the club has a 9.20 ERA (105.2 IP, 108 ER) during that span, also the highest in Triple-A.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Domingo Acevedo while El Paso is expected to send Evan Fitterer to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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