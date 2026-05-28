Mastrobuoni Homers in Ninth Inning as Rainiers Fall 4-2

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-30) lost the second game of the series to the Las Vegas Aviators (28-23) by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday night. Miles Mastrobuoni, who rejoined Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment, recorded a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a home run in the ninth inning. Randy Dobnak recorded his third quality start, tossing 6.0 innings of three-run baseball, allowing six hits while striking out two in the loss.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Brennen Davis led off the frame with an infield single that dribbled down the third base line. Davis advanced to third as Connor Joe hustled out a double on a ball that ricocheted off the Las Vegas pitcher Kade Morris' foot. Colin Davis gave the Rainiers the early lead with a sacrifice fly that brought Brennen Davis home, making it 1-0 Tacoma.

Las Vegas tied the score in the top of the fourth inning. Michael Stefanic dropped a single into left field to lead off the inning, but Cade Marlowe replaced Stefanic by hitting into a fielder's choice. Joey Meneses reached on a throwing error from Randy Dobnak, as the ball bounced off the fence in foul territory, allowing Marlowe to score from first, evening the score at one.

The Aviators took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. Stefanic reached first as he was hit by a pitch, and Marlowe drew a walk, putting runners at first and second base. Joey Meneses roped a ball off the glove of the third baseman Alejo Lopez that scored Stefanic and advanced Marlowe to third. With one out, Tommy White grounded into a fielder's choice to third base that scored Marlowe, giving Las Vegas the 3-1 lead.

Las Vegas added to their lead in the top of the ninth inning. Following back-to-back singles from Brian Serven and Jared Dickey, Drew Swift rolled into a double play that advanced Serven to third. Brayan Buelvas drove in Serven on a double that snuck around first base and down the right field line, making the score 4-1.

Tacoma showed life in the bottom of the ninth inning when Miles Mastrobuoni (1) crushed a solo home run to right-center field that cut the deficit to 4-2. The Rainiers threatened, getting the tying run on base, but could not capitalize, falling to the Aviators 4-2.

Tacoma will look to snap their six-game losing streak Thursday night, sending RHP Gabe Mosser to toe the rubber for his 10th start of the season. First pitch set for 7:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Colin Davis extended his on-base streak to 12 games Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, tying Rhylan Thomas for the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Davis has reached base safely in 17 of his 21 games this season.

RHP Randy Dobnak turned in his third quality start of the season Wednesday night, marking Tacoma's 14th quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues...it's the most quality starts by Tacoma's starting pitchers through the team's first 53 games since the 2018 staff had 16.

INF Miles Mastrobuoni rejoined the Rainiers on Major League rehab assignment Wednesday...he went 2-for-3 and recorded his first home run of the season in the ninth inning.

LHP Josh Simpson tossed his 10th hitless outing Wednesday with a perfect eighth inning in relief...the southpaw has only allowed four hits this season, the fewest among PCL pitchers who have made 13-or-more appearances and the second-fewest in Triple-A.

INF Connor Joe and C Jakson Reetz both recorded doubles on Wednesday night, extending Tacoma's streak to 20 straight games with a double...20 consecutive games is the longest-active streak in the minor leagues and the second-longest in Triple-A this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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