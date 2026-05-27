Isotopes Claim 5-3 Victory over El Paso

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated five runs in the second-sparked by a three-run double by Adael Amador-while Sean Sullivan spun a quality start to give Albuquerque a 5-3 triumph Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won four of their last six games. The club has also won four-straight over El Paso.

-The Isotopes pitching staff permitted just three runs on the night, the 17th time holding an opponent to three or fewer, eight at home and fourth time against the Chihuahuas in 2026.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-2 with two walks and his sixth homer of the year-first at Isotopes Park-and second in his last three games. Extended his hitting streak to eight games, tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the PCL. Slashing .333/.429/.667 with four doubles, two homers and three RBI. Has an extra-base hit in three-straight contests.

-Andrew Knizner went 3-for-4, his second-straight contest with three hits, tying a season-high in knocks. It's just the second in his pro career he has recorded back-to-back three-hit games (other: July 27-28, 2016, his first year in pro ball).

-Adael Amador collected three knocks, including a double and three RBI, tying a season-high in both RBI (other: May 17 vs. Oklahoma City) and hits (three times; others: April 16 vs. Oklahoma City and April 19 vs. Oklahoma City). Has an RBI in three-straight contests (six total). Was his fourth double in his last eight games. Over 19 games in May is slashing .338/.477/.500 with five doubles, two homers and 16 RBI

-Nic Kent went 1-for-3 with an RBI, his fourth-straight contest with an RBI (11 total during stretch). Eleven of his 17 RBI on the year have come in his last eight contests. Over his last six games, is 7-for-23 with three homers.

-Cole Carrigg singled in four at-bats and swiped his 27th bag of the year, his first steal since May 13 vs. Oklahoma City, nine games.

-Sean Sullivan tossed 6.0 innings of three-run ball, the club's third quality start of the season and his second (other: May 13 vs. Oklahoma City, 6.0 IP, 1 R). Has spun quality starts in two of his last three outings.

-TJ Shook tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his seventh save of the season. His seven saves are the most are the most for an Albuquerque pitcher since Tommy Doyle in 2023 over 33 games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Valente Bellozo while El Paso is expected to send Jackson Wolf to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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