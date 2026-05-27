Lawrence Logs Quality Start as Rainiers Fall 4-3

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-29) lost the series opener to the Las Vegas Aviators (27-23) by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday night. Colin Davis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his fifth home run of the season as he, Alejo Lopez, and Brian O'Keefe all turned in multi-hit performances. Casey Lawrence recorded his minor-league-leading sixth quality start, tossing 6.0 innings of three-run ball, allowing seven hits while striking out two.

Las Vegas opened the scoring in the top of the third inning with back-to-back, two-out hits. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer grounded a single up the middle and advanced to second on a balk. Then, Michael Stefanic lined a single into shallow left-center field. Kuroda-Grauer hustled home from second to make it 1-0 Aviators.

Las Vegas tripled their lead in the fourth inning with a pair of solo home runs from Joey Meneses (8) and Brian Serven (4), making it 3-0.

Tacoma tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one down, Connor Joe worked a walk and stole second base to get in scoring position. After Brennen Davis struck out, Brian O'Keefe drove a single into left field, plating Joe and getting Tacoma on the board, 3-1. Then, Colin Davis (5) walloped a two-run blast over the left field wall, evening the score at three.

The Aviators retook the lead in the ninth inning. Drew Swift worked a leadoff walk and stole second after Colby Halter struck out. Then, Kuroda-Grauer worked a walk of his own to put runners on first and second. Michael Stefanic punched a grounder through the right side of the infield, bringing home Swift and giving Las Vegas a 4-3 lead.

Tacoma entered the home half of the ninth inning needing one run to force extras. The Rainiers were able to get the tying and winning runs on base but failed to score, dropping game one 4-3 to the Aviators.

Tacoma will attempt to even the series Wednesday night, sending RHP Randy Dobnak to the hill for his 10th start of the season. First pitch set for 6:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Colin Davis crushed his fifth home run of the season Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games...he finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, walk, and run scored...he also scored a run for the 10th consecutive game, the longest active streak in Triple-A and tied for the second-longest streak of the season...it is also the longest run scored streak by a Rainiers hitter since Samad Taylor scored a run in 10 straight from August 18-September 7, 2025...since his hit streak started on May 14, Davis' five home runs, .842 slugging percentage, and 1.365 OPS lead the PCL and are the second-best in Triple-A.

INF Alejo Lopez extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday with his third straight multi-hit performance, finishing 3-for-4...in May, Lopez is batting .381 (16x42) with five doubles, four RBI, and six walks.

RHP Casey Lawrence turned in his sixth quality start of the season Tuesday night, tossing 6.0 innings of three-run ball, allowing seven hits while striking out two...his six quality starts are the most by any minor league pitcher this year...it marked Tacoma's 13th quality start of the season, the most in the PCL and tied with Jacksonville for the most in the minor leagues

C Brian O'Keefe recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season Tuesday, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored...his .310 batting average ranks fifth-best among all Triple-A catchers (min. 50 at-bats).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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