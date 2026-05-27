Middle-Innings Surge Downs Space Cowboys

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-30) dropped the series opener against the Oklahoma City Comets (29-22) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field, falling 12-1.

After three scoreless innings to begin the contest, Oklahoma City broke through in the fourth. The Comets strung together a walk, two singles, a double and a home run as part of a five-run frame, opening an early 5-0 advantage over Sugar Land.

Oklahoma City continued to apply pressure in the fifth, loading the bases before a grand slam extended the lead to 9-0.

The Space Cowboys answered in the bottom of the sixth for their lone run of the night. Collin Price connected on his ninth home run of the season, trimming the deficit to 9-1.

RHP Miguel Ullola provided Sugar Land with a bright spot out on the mound, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings while allowing no hits.

The Comets added three more runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach, and the Space Cowboys were unable to mount a late rally as Oklahoma City took game one of the series.

NOTABLE:

- Collin Price went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk on Tuesday night. Price connected on his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning, marking his fifth homer in the sixth this year, the most at the Triple-A level. The long ball also moved Price into a tie for seventh in the Pacific Coast League in home runs this season.

- Jax Biggers went 2-for-4 on Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to five games, good for his longest hitting streak of the season.

- RHP Anthony Maldonado did not allow a run in his appearance on Tuesday night. This marks his fourth-straight scoreless outing.

Sugar Land hosts the Oklahoma City Comets for game two of their six-game series as they look to bounce back on Wednesday night. LHP Colton Gordon will take the mound for the Space Cowboys while the Comets have yet to announce a starter for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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