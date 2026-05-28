Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/27 vs. Las Vegas

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/27 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (3-4, 5.09) vs. Las Vegas RHP Kade Morris (4-3, 4.86)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Miles Mastrobuoni (#2) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD RHP Nick Davila (#12) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Nick Hull - placed on the Development List.

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the series opener to Las Vegas 4-3 on Tuesday night...the Aviators took a 3-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning, but Tacoma managed to tie the game in the bottom of the frame on a Brian O'Keefe RBI single and a two-run home run from Colin Davis...Casey Lawrence threw his 12th quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues...Peyton Alford threw a scoreless inning of work in his Triple-A debut, striking out two...Las Vegas plated the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and held on to win, stranding the Rainiers winning run on base in the bottom of the inning.

HIT IT, MASTRO: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List with a right calf strain on March 25 (retro March 22)...in six rehab games with Tacoma from April 8-18, he went 2-for-15 with one double and triple...Mastrobuoni was transferred to Seattle's 60-Day Injured List on April 20...in 2025 with Seattle, Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

DOBNAK KEEPS THEM DOWN: RHP Randy Dobnak will make his 10th start of the season tonight at Salt Lake...Dobnak leads all full-season minor league pitchers in ground ball rate at 63.0% (FanGraphs), with the next-closest Triple-A pitcher being Sacramento's Carson Seymour at 53.5%...among PCL pitchers with at least 40.0 innings pitched this season, Dobnak's four home runs allowed are tied for the third...Dobnak ranks ninth in the PCL with a 5.09 ERA.

COLIN'S CRUSHING: OF Colin Davis connected on his fifth home run of the season on Tuesday night, extending his hitting and run scored streak to 10 games...over his 10-game streak, Davis is hitting .447 (17x38) with five home runs and 12 RBI...Davis' 10-game run streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since Samad Taylor's 10-game from August 28-September 7, 2025...the last Rainiers hitter to score in 11 straight games was Sam Haggerty, who scored in 11 straight games from July 28-August 24, 2023...since his streaks started on May 14, Davis is the PCL leader in: HR (5), SLG (.842) and OPS (1.365)...Davis also ranks second in batting average (.447), fourth in OBP (.523) and hits (17) in that time.

BACKSTOP BOOM: C Brian O'Keefe went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday, boosting his batting average to .310...O'Keefe's batting average ranks sixth among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season...O'Keefe also is tied for the lead among Triple-A catchers with 10 doubles...Tacoma catchers are combining to hit .303 (72x238) this season, the best among all Triple-A teams...Tacoma catchers also have a combined .834 OPS, the second-best among Triple-A teams.

REETZ ROLLING: Over his last 10 games, C Jakson Reetz has hit .333 (12x36) with a pair of doubles and a home run, driving in four...Reetz tied his career-high with three hits on Sunday, his third three-hit game of the season, all of which have come while playing catcher...his trio of three-hit games while playing catcher are tied for the most in the PCL...Tacoma catchers (playing catcher in game) have combined for six three-hit games this season, the second-most in the PCL, trailing Sacramento's seven.

SEEING DOUBLES: INF Connor Joe hit a double in the eighth inning on Tuesday, Tacoma's 19th consecutive game with a double, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season (trails: ABQ - 25G, March 27- April 25) and the longest active streak in the league...it's Tacoma's longest doubles streak since hitting one in 27 straight from August 13-September 13, 2023...Tacoma's 104 doubles this season are tied for the most in Triple-A (also: ABQ - 104).

LOPEZ LOCKING IN: INF Alejo Lopez extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday, going 3-for-4...over his eight-game streak, Lopez is hitting .464 (13x28) with five doubles and four RBI...in May, Lopez has hit .381 (16x42) with five doubles and four RBI, while drawing six walks to two strikeouts...Lopez went 13 games without a strikeout from April 26-May 22, the longest streak in the minor leagues this season...Lopez ranks second among Triple-A hitters (min. 50 PA) with a 1.8 BB/K ratio this season.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Wednesday's win was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners beat the Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night...Emerson Hancock earned his fourth win with 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three...Victor Robles went 3-for-3 with a double, while Josh Naylor and Mitch Garver each recorded multi-hit games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.